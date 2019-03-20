Medicare doesn’t pay for an annual physical, but it does cover an annual wellness visit focused on preventing disease and disability by coming up with a “personalized prevention plan” for future medical issues. It is important to use the correct term when scheduling a doctor’s visit.
Costly Confusion: Medicare's Wellness Visit Isn't The Same As An Annual Physical
Michelle Andrews
- Updated
