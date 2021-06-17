 Skip to main content
Corte Suprema se niega a revocar ACA, por tercera vez
  • Updated
Por 7 a 2 votos, los jueces ni siquiera llegaron a los méritos del caso, resolviendo que los estados e individuos demandantes, dos personas de Texas cuentapropistas, carecían de “argumentos” para llevar el caso a los tribunales.

