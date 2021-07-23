The landmark federal health law required most commercial health plans to cover a comprehensive list of birth control methods approved by the Food and Drug Administration free of charge to female patients. But health plans don’t have to cover every option, and newer methods are not included in the federal list of covered services.
Contraception Is Free to Women, Except When It’s Not
- Michelle Andrews
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), who is helping to negotiate the health care spending framework for the Democrats' budget plan, said lawmakers may hav…
- Updated
The president, one of the last of a disappearing group of politicians who sought moderate compromises on abortion policy, is frustrating suppo…