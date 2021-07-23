 Skip to main content
Contraception Is Free to Women, Except When It’s Not
Contraception Is Free to Women, Except When It's Not

The landmark federal health law required most commercial health plans to cover a comprehensive list of birth control methods approved by the Food and Drug Administration free of charge to female patients. But health plans don’t have to cover every option, and newer methods are not included in the federal list of covered services.

