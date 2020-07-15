California School Districts Grope for Sensible Reopening Plans

California School Districts Grope for Sensible Reopening Plans

Some districts want to bring everyone back to the classroom and some are planning distance-only learning, while most others are settling on one of a variety of options in the middle. Whatever their leanings, they all face vast, troubling uncertainty.

