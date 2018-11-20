Policyholders reason that their health is good — for now — and they don’t see the need for costly comprehensive coverage. Detractors say the plans undermine the Affordable Care Act, and agents advise reading the fine print. “You basically have to be in perfect health,” says one.
Buyers Of Short-Term Health Plans: Wise Or Shortsighted?
- Anna Gorman, Kaiser Health News
- Updated
