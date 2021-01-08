President Donald Trump made substantial changes to the nation’s health care system using executive branch authority. But reversing policies that Democrats oppose would take time and personnel resources, competing with other priorities of the new administration.
Biden’s First Order of Business May Be to Undo Trump’s Policies, but It Won’t Be Easy
- Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News
