An aging population in need of regular cancer screenings has driven private equity companies, seeking profits, to invest in many gastroenterology practices and set up aggressive billing practices. Steep prices on routine tests are one consequence for patients.
Betting on ‘Golden Age’ of Colonoscopies, Private Equity Invests in Gastro Docs
- Emily Pisacreta and Emmarie Huetteman
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Only 15 states require insurance to cover in vitro fertilization, a common path to parenthood for people who have trouble getting pregnant. An…
Dictionaries, public comments, and even an old court case that involved underwear pricing could play a role as the government appeals a ruling…
After a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion was published May 2 suggesting that Roe v. Wade would soon be overturned, social media users starte…