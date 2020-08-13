You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Back to the Future: Trump’s History of Promising a Health Plan That Never Comes

Back to the Future: Trump’s History of Promising a Health Plan That Never Comes

{{featured_button_text}}

Even before he was elected, the president talked about a plan that would be released soon. Now he is saying the end of August.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics