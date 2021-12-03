 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A Title Fight Pits Physician Assistants Against Doctors
0 Comments

A Title Fight Pits Physician Assistants Against Doctors

  • 0

Physician assistants are pushing to be renamed “physician associates,” complaining their title is belittling and doesn’t convey what they do. “We don’t assist,” they insist. Doctors’ groups fear there’s more than just a name in play.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics