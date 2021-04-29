In his first speech before a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden argued it was time to turn the coronavirus pandemic into a historic opportunity to expand government for the benefit of a wider range of Americans, urging investments in jobs, climate change, child care, infrastructure and more.
A ‘Dose of Hope’? Fact-Checking President Joe Biden’s First Speech to Congress
- Louis Jacobson, PolitiFact and Amy Sherman, PolitiFact and Miriam Valverde, PolitiFact and Victoria Knight
-
- Updated