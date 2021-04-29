 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A ‘Dose of Hope’? Fact-Checking President Joe Biden’s First Speech to Congress

A ‘Dose of Hope’? Fact-Checking President Joe Biden’s First Speech to Congress

  • Updated

In his first speech before a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden argued it was time to turn the coronavirus pandemic into a historic opportunity to expand government for the benefit of a wider range of Americans, urging investments in jobs, climate change, child care, infrastructure and more.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Images show Navalny appear in court virtually after hunger strike

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics