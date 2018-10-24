Wisconsin State Journal Youth Services Inc. is a charitable organization serving needy youth throughout Dane County. Youth Services includes the Empty Stocking Club, which provides new toys for hundreds of needy children at Christmas.
The charity also works year-round by giving money to area school districts to fund basic necessities for low-income students, including items such as clothing, coats and eyeglasses.
Youth Services is the charitable arm of the Wisconsin State Journal newspaper, and has a volunteer board of directors made up of newspaper-connected members.
The newspaper promotes the charity's annual fund drive, which occurs in November and December, and provides envelopes in the newspaper through which readers contribute. Last year, new toys were distributed to about 4,000 families and 10,000 children at Christmastime.
Youth Services, founded in 1975, is the merger of the Wisconsin State Journal's Empty Stocking Club (founded in 1918) and its companion agency, Children Inc., which had been serving the community quietly since 1962.
CONTACTS
Youth Services, Inc. PO Box 8056 Madison, WI 53708
Lynn Wood, Empty Stocking Club executive director, emptystockingclub@gmail.com
John Smalley, Youth Services president, jsmalley@madison.com
Tom Wiley, Youth Services vice president, twiley@madison.com
Rob Bauer, Youth Services treasurer, rbauer@madison.com
Teryl Franklin, Youth Services secretary, tfranklin@madison.com
Beth Williams, Youth Services officer, bwilliams@madison.com