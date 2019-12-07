Dear State Journal members,
We appreciate you -- and the investment you make in our local journalism. Our goal is to give you a return on that investment by reporting on significant issues facing our community and state, which is exactly what we've just done with an important piece of recent journalism, "Fading away: Wisconsin's dementia crisis."
State Journal reporter David Wahlberg spent several months exploring the issue and found a growing problem: The state is expected to see a doubling in the number of residents with dementia, coupled with a shortage of caregivers, which will hit rural areas especially hard. At the same time, Wahlberg looked at the effort to find a cure to Alzheimer's disease, which is being pursued in our own backyard, at UW-Madison.
Wahlberg tells both the policy side of the story and the human side, finding families who are struggling with diseases that are exceptionally frustrating and draining. Along the way, he partnered with photographer Amber Arnold, who captured in photos and videos the love and stress that characterizes these families. She produced powerful videos that captured a couple's struggle to deal with the husband's diagnosis, as well as another couple coping with the same problem in a rural area offering few services.
We hope you read all three parts of Wahlberg's special report and find it as important as we do. In the last year, the State Journal has also tackled other special projects:
- Fatal falls: Wisconsin leads nation in deadly problem, another series by Wahlberg that shined a light on why the state is first in the nation in a deadly milestone and what to do about it.
- Homelessness in Wisconsin: State at the crossroads, a special report by reporter Dean Mosiman on how officials are responding -- and not responding -- to homelessness statewide.
180 YEARS AND COUNTING: The Wisconsin State Journal is now 180 years old! Although the paper has changed over the years -- from a weekly paper to an around-the-clock news operation online and in print -- our mission is largely the same. We aim to inform the community, serve as its watchdog and be a platform for ideas. State Journal editor John Smalley goes one-on-one with the State Journal, interviewing the newspaper on its birthday, in a column to mark the occasion.
MEMBERS CENTER: If you haven't yet, we recommend that you check out our Members Center. It allows you to manage your subscription, manage your classified ads and sign up for email newsletters that can keep you informed.
As always, thank you for being a State Journal member.