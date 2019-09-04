New Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga not only worked for Bears special teams coordinator Chris Tabor with the Cleveland Browns, but Mennenga considers him his friend and mentor.
“We have a great relationship. He’s my best friend in coaching,” Mennenga said this week. “He knows me and I know him, so there’s things you think are going to happen. At the end of the day, it’s still the players going out and making plays. I can try and give them tips and what’s been done in the past and show film but, at the end of the day, the players are going to go out and make the plays. We try to put them in the best position possible and let them go out and play fast and physical and see where the chips fall.”
After inheriting one of the league’s worst special teams groups, Mennenga feels good about the now-veteran players he has in place: Kicker Mason Crosby, who won his training-camp battle with Sam Ficken; punter JK Scott, who had a very strong preseason; long-snapper Hunter Bradley, whose snapping accuracy has improved significantly; and returner Trevor Davis (above), who Mennenga saw firsthand during the 2017 season when Davis’ big punt return allowed the Packers to escape with a victory over the winless Browns.
But the group will have their hands full with Tabor’s group, which has had much-publicized issues with its kicking problems but boasts a pair of game-breakers in returners Cordarrelle Patterson and Tarik Cohen.
“It’s definitely a challenge,” Mennenga said. “They’ve got a good core blocking in front of them and Chris does a great job getting them prepared. They’ll play hard. You’ve got two weapons back there, so it’s definitely a big challenge.”