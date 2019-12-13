3. SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES

One game does not a turnaround make, and no one knows that better than LaFleur, whose anyone-can-do-it-once philosophy is one he uses to challenge players and position groups alike. And that’s how LaFleur is viewing the Packers’ special teams units, which got a huge lift from new punt returner Tyler Ervin last week, has been more consistent in the coverage game and even saw punter JK Scott seemingly snap out of his late-season slump.
“I think we've definitely improved,” LaFleur said. “But you're only as good as your last game, and I know there's more out there for us. We've got to keep continuing to get better and each and every day — dig at the details, because you've got to be consistent. Two good games doesn't mean you've arrived by any stretch. You've got to keep doing it each day. We'll keep striving for that."
The one constant this season has been kicker Mason Crosby (above), who enters the final three weeks of the season having missed one kick all year (35 for 35 on extra points, 16 for 17 on field-goal attempts). But the punt return game, which entered last week’s win over Washington at minus-8 net yards on the season, now is plus-43 after Ervin energized the unit in his debut. The group that figures to be challenged most will be the coverage units, with the Bears boasting two of the best in the league in Tarik Cohen and Cordarrelle Patterson.
“Obviously, their résumés speak for themselves. Two Pro Bowl returners,” Packers special teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga said. “I know Cordarrelle is one of the best of all-time as far as his average and having seven career touchdowns. He’s just a big guy that hits it. Cohen has been a Pro Bowl returner and is dangerous every time he touches the ball.
“I feel like we’re improving in all areas. You just want to continue to see the growth. To say we’ve turned a corner, no. If you have a bad game, then you can say you haven’t, but I feel like we’re continuing to improve and I like where we’re going.”
