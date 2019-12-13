3. SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES

One game does not a turnaround make, and no one knows that better than LaFleur, whose anyone-can-do-it-once philosophy is one he uses to challenge players and position groups alike. And that’s how LaFleur is viewing the Packers’ special teams units, which got a huge lift from new punt returner Tyler Ervin last week, has been more consistent in the coverage game and even saw punter JK Scott seemingly snap out of his late-season slump.

“I think we've definitely improved,” LaFleur said. “But you're only as good as your last game, and I know there's more out there for us. We've got to keep continuing to get better and each and every day — dig at the details, because you've got to be consistent. Two good games doesn't mean you've arrived by any stretch. You've got to keep doing it each day. We'll keep striving for that."

