Special awards: Employees recognize companies’ performance

Some of the organizations in this year’s Top Workplaces distinguished themselves not only by their strong workplace cultures, but in a variety of categories where employees felt they stood out from the crowd.

Our special award winners were determined by employee responses to survey statements. They ranked their workplaces on a seven-point scale, ranging from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree.” Here are the results by category:

DIRECTION

Tetra Defense

Survey statement: “I believe this company is going in the right direction.”

Employees at Tetra Defense are kept abreast of what’s going on in the company in monthly meetings, and leadership holds quarterly meetings to brief staff members on company financials. The company encourages new ideas and urges employees to ask questions and work collaboratively with their co-workers.

One employee said: “I think we have great innovators and very forward-thinking leadership with great knowledge of the industry and what we need to do to get into a great position to be very successful as a company.”

MANAGERS

First Business Bank

Survey statement: “My manager helps me learn and grow and cares about my concerns.”

Emily Bradley, senior director of talent acquisition at First Business Bank, said that the bank gives managers the resources to learn and develop management skills. “Managers are such a pivotal part of engagement for an employee relationship. We focus on bringing in managers who have a focus on people,” she said.

NEW IDEAS

Rentable

Survey statement: “New ideas are encouraged at this company.”

This Madison-based company provides an online rental marketplace that makes it easy for renters to browse, filter and tour apartments that interest them. Since 2012, the firm — once known as ABODO — has put those new ideas to work by expanding to 300 cities nationwide. “Everyone on the team is genuinely interested in hearing about others’ ideas to make Rentable more efficient and customer friendly,” said one Rentable staff member.

DOERS

Horizon Develop Build Manage

Survey statement: “At this company, we do things efficiently and well.”

The company, which specializes in affordable and market-rate senior housing, prides itself on examining the successes and shortcomings of all its projects, and documenting the results to ensure continual improvement. “Horizon’s connections to our residents lends us to being an industry leader. Knowing that my day-to-day efforts are working on improving this challenge brings great value to me,” an employee responded.

MEANINGFULNESS

Agrace

Survey statement: “My job makes me feel like I’m part of something meaningful.”

The non-profit organization, with 781 Madison employees, provides services to people who are aging, seriously ill, dying or grieving. One employee observed: “I am able to support strong providers who really care about their purpose. Together, we do great things for our patients and their families.”

VALUES

WPPI Energy

Survey statement: “This company operates by strong values.”

Values are front and center at the member-owned, Sun Prairie-based operation. Core values include collaboration, respect, competency, integrity and service. “We really look to hire people with a service mindset, and I try to emulate that myself,” said CEO Mike Peters. An employee added: “Every day I see people working with strong values.”

CLUED-IN SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Nordic

Survey statement: “Senior managers understand what is really happening at this company.”

The health care consulting company has stressed the importance of communications, ensuring that managers and other employees are well-informed. It established Nordic HQ, an online virtual headquarters – an interactive space where people can ask questions and get answers. One employee said: “Leadership at Nordic makes substantial effort to create time for and reach out to employees no matter where they sit in the hierarchy.”

COMMUNICATION

Infosec

Survey statement: “I feel well-informed about important decisions at this company.”

Jack Koziol, CEO at Infosec, which helps companies and employees outsmart cybercrime, believes communication and transparency make for more engaged employees. He regularly shares updates about company strategy and finances. “You hire smart people, and you treat them like adults and with transparency and that gives them the best way to work and operate because they know what going on and they can align their decision to what’s happening at the company.”

APPRECIATION

pc/nametag

Survey statement: “I feel genuinely appreciated at this company.”

The Verona-based company, which helps meeting planners and business pros make connections through brandable products, believes that company events help build a close-knit workplace. It offers company parties to mark successes, Fat Tuesday celebrations, catered lunches during peak seasons, a complimentary coffee bar and a free DVD library.

WORK-LIFE FLEXIBILITY

Promega

Survey statement: “I have the flexibility I need to balance my work and personal life.”

Promega believes in allowing employees the space to grow as individuals and as professionals. Employees are given flexibility in how they work, and the company recognizes the differences of each employee. Its 19 worldwide locations encourage employees to achieve a healthy work-life balance.

TRAINING

Ascendium Education Group

Survey statement: “I get the formal training I want for my career.”

As an education philanthropy and the largest federal student loan guarantor, Madison-based Ascendium places a high value on education and offers a tuition assistance or student loan repayment benefit of $5,250 annually. The nonprofit organization also offers companywide training programs for its 185 employees, including LinkedIn Learning.

BENEFITS

Clasen Quality Chocolate

Survey statement: “My benefits package is good compared to others in this industry.”

Clasen’s 398 Madison employees enjoy health, dental and vision insurance with low deductibles and co-pays, paid vacation plus 11 holidays, paid parental leave, a relaxed work environment, scholarships for employees and family members, tuition reimbursement — not to mention the sweetest benefit — free chocolate and confectionery coatings for employees.