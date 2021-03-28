Special awards acknowledge high-performing companies

Among this year’s Top Workplaces, employees singled out several companies for their extraordinary efforts in important phases of workplace life, ranging from leadership to transparency.

These special award winners were determined by employee responses to specific survey statements. Based on these statements, they ranked their workplaces on a seven-point scale that ranged from “strongly agree” to “strongly disagree.”

In the category of leadership, employees were presented with the survey statement, “I have confidence in the leader of this company.” There were three winners in this category:

Large company category

Kevin Conroy, CEO Exact Sciences

Employee comment: “Kevin always seems to put his all into everything. Most CEOs feel like they put on a face when they address their company, but his concern and encouragement always feels genuine and raw. Finding a leader that cares not only about his business but the employees to the degree that Kevin has is incredible.”

Midsize company category

Paul Shain, CEO Singlewire Software