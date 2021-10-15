SPARTAN STRUGGLES

Michigan State has had a rough start to the Big Ten season with its only win coming in a sweep against winless Iowa. The Spartans are coming off one of their better performances, a 3-1 loss to No. 12 Minnesota in which they won the first set and scored 23, 21 and 21 points in the ensuing sets
Sarah Franklin, a 6-foot-4 sophomore outside hitter, is one of the more dangerous attackers in the conference, ranking third in kills per set (3.94).
UW leads the series 54-27-1 and has won the last five meetings and 11 of the last 13.