Sophia
I'd like to introduce myself, I am called Sophia. You may think I was named after the beautiful Sophia Loren... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
"They claim my agreeing to let them send me equipment was my 'signing up.'"
The unbeaten Badgers saw their quest for the first national title in program history come up short Thursday with a loss to No. 4 Texas, 24-26, 19-25, 23-25 in a national semifinal match at the CHI Health Center Arena.
- Updated
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday rejected an appeal from a Kentucky man whose pickup truck was seized at the Mexican border and held by the federal government for more than two years.
After nearly 71 years of marriage, Waunakee couple die within days of each other in same hospice room
Art and Phyllis Hellenbrand's relationship began where others of their generation often met — at a local dance — and ended this month when the couple died within 11 days of each other.
While his businesses do damage control, Patrick Sweeney "has redoubled his efforts to address his addiction and emotional health struggles," his lawyer said.
Two Madison neighborhoods are expected to get lower speed limits this summer on residential streets with potential expansion across the city next year.
Molly Haggerty and Dana Rettke record 17 and 16 kills respectively for UW, which will face Texas on Thursday night.
Powerhouse programs Wisconsin and Texas have spent much of the season ranked 1-2 in the national volleyball rankings.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said 20 different crash scenes were being investigated on a stretch of Interstate 41. A driver's dashcam captured the "near whiteout" conditions.
A lot has changed in the world of beer since April 2011.