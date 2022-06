State Tournament Schedule

Thursday, June 9

Division 1 quarterfinals

No. 2 Sun Prairie vs. No. 7 Milton, 8 a.m.

No. 3 Oak Creek vs. No. 6 Hamilton, approx. 10 a.m.

No. 1 Kaukauna vs. No. 8 Oshkosh West, noon

No. 4 Cedarburg vs. No. 5 Superior, approx. 2 p.m.

Division 4 semifinals

No. 1 Grantsburg vs. No. 4 Luther, 4:30 p.m.

No. 2 Horicon vs. No. 3 Iola-Scandinavia, approx. 6:30 p.m.

Division 5 semifinal

No. 1 Assumption vs. No. 4 Thorp, approx. 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 10

Division 5 Semifinal

No. 2 Barneveld vs. No. 3 Edgar, 8 a.m.

Division 3 semifinals

No. 1 Baldwin-Woodville vs. No. 4 New Holstein, approx. 10 a.m.

No. 2 Poynette vs. No. 3 Wautoma, approx. noon

Division 2 semifinals

No. 1 Jefferson vs. No. 4 Wisconsin Lutheran, 2:30 p.m.

No. 2 Freedom vs. No. 3 New London, approx. 4:30 p.m.

Division 1 semifinals

Upper Bracket Winners, 7 p.m.

Lower Bracket Winners, approx. 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 11

Division 5 Championship, 8 a.m.

Division 4 Championship, approx. 10:30 a.m.

Division 3 Championship, approx. 1 p.m.

Division 2 Championship, 4 p.m.

Division 1 Championship, approx. 6:30 p.m.

All games at Goodman Diamond, Madison