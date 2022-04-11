BADGER Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;1-0;3-0
Watertown;0-0;2-0
DeForest;0-0;1-3
Waunakee;0-0;0-2
BADGER Northwest
Baraboo;1-1;1-6
Sauk Prairie;0-0;2-0
Reedsburg;0-0;1-1
Portage;0-0;0-3
BADGER Southeast
Monona Grove;2-0;3-0
Fort Atkinson;1-0;1-0
Milton;1-0;3-0
Stoughton;0-0;0-3
BADGER Southwest
Oregon;1-0;1-0
Mount Horeb;0-1;0-1
Edgewood;0-0;0-2
Monroe;0-1;0-3
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;2-0;5-1
Verona;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follette;0-1;0-1
Middleton;0-0;1-1
Madison East;0-1;0-1
Madison West;0-0;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Capitol North
Lakeside Lutheran;1-0;3;0
Lake Mills;1-0;2-0
Poynette;0-0;2-0
Lodi;0-0;1-0
Columbus;0-1;2-1
Watertown Luther Prep;0-1;0-1
Capitol South
Marshall;0-0;1-0
Belleville;0-0;0-0
Cambridge;0-0;0-1
Waterloo;0-1;1-1
Wisconsin Heights;0-0;0-1
Rock Valley
Jefferson;1-0;1-0
Brodhead;1-0;1-0
Edgerton;0-0;0-0
Clinton;0-0;0-0
Evansville;0-0;0-0
Whitewater;0-0;0-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Turner;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-1;0-1
McFarland;0-1;1-2
Monday's results
Beaver Dam 10, Baraboo 0
Monona Grove 3, McFarland 0
River Valley 18, DeForest 6