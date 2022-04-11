 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Softball

BADGER Northeast

Team;Conference;Overall

Beaver Dam;1-0;3-0

Watertown;0-0;2-0

DeForest;0-0;1-3

Waunakee;0-0;0-2

BADGER Northwest

Baraboo;1-1;1-6

Sauk Prairie;0-0;2-0

Reedsburg;0-0;1-1

Portage;0-0;0-3

BADGER Southeast

Monona Grove;2-0;3-0

Fort Atkinson;1-0;1-0

Milton;1-0;3-0

Stoughton;0-0;0-3

BADGER Southwest

Oregon;1-0;1-0

Mount Horeb;0-1;0-1

Edgewood;0-0;0-2

Monroe;0-1;0-3

Big Eight

Sun Prairie;2-0;5-1

Verona;0-0;0-0

Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0

Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0

Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0

Madison La Follette;0-1;0-1

Middleton;0-0;1-1

Madison East;0-1;0-1

Madison West;0-0;0-0

Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0

Capitol North

Lakeside Lutheran;1-0;3;0

Lake Mills;1-0;2-0

Poynette;0-0;2-0

Lodi;0-0;1-0

Columbus;0-1;2-1

Watertown Luther Prep;0-1;0-1

Capitol South

Marshall;0-0;1-0

Belleville;0-0;0-0

Cambridge;0-0;0-1

Waterloo;0-1;1-1

Wisconsin Heights;0-0;0-1

Rock Valley

Jefferson;1-0;1-0

Brodhead;1-0;1-0

Edgerton;0-0;0-0

Clinton;0-0;0-0

Evansville;0-0;0-0

Whitewater;0-0;0-0

East Troy;0-0;0-0

Turner;0-0;0-0

Big Foot;0-1;0-1

McFarland;0-1;1-2

Monday's results

Beaver Dam 10, Baraboo 0

Monona Grove 3, McFarland 0

River Valley 18, DeForest 6

Politics