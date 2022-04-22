 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Softball

  • 0

BADGER Northeast

Team;Conference;Overall

Watertown;4-0;4-0

Beaver Dam;4-0;6-0

DeForest;1-4;1-7

Waunakee;0-2;0-4

BADGER Northwest

Sauk Prairie;2-1;3-1

Portage;2-2;3-3

Baraboo;2-4;2-8

Reedsburg;1-3;4-3

BADGER Southeast

Monona Grove;6-0;7-0

Milton;3-2;5-2

Fort Atkinson;1-2;1-2

Stoughton;0-3;0-7

BADGER Southwest

Oregon;2-2;4-3

People are also reading…

Monroe;2-3;3-5

Mount Horeb;3-2;3-3

Edgewood;1-3;1-4

Big Eight

Sun Prairie;6-0;9-1

Janesville Parker;3-0;3-0

Middleton;3-1;4-3

Madison Memorial;3-2;3-2

Janesville Craig;2-2;3-2

Beloit Memorial;1-1;1-1

Verona;1-2;2-2

Madison East;1-4;1-4

Madison West;1-5;1-5

Madison La Follette;0-4;0-4

Capitol North

Lake Mills;3-0;7-0

Poynette;2-1;5-2

Lakeside Lutheran;2-1;5-1

Columbus;1-2;5-2

Lodi;0-1;1-3

Watertown Luther Prep;0-3;0-3

Capitol South

Waterloo;1-0;3-2

Wisconsin Heights;1-1;1-5

Cambridge;1-1;3-2

Marshall;1-2;2-2

Belleville;0-1;1-3

Rock Valley

Edgerton;3-0;3-2

Jefferson;6-1;6-1

Brodhead;6-1;8-1

Turner;2-1;3-1

Clinton;2-2;2-3

East Troy;3-5;3-5

Big Foot;1-2;2-2

McFarland;1-3;2-6

Whitewater;1-6;1-6

Evansville;0-3;0-4

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics