BADGER Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Watertown;4-0;4-0
Beaver Dam;4-0;6-0
DeForest;1-4;1-7
Waunakee;0-2;0-4
BADGER Northwest
Sauk Prairie;2-1;3-1
Portage;2-2;3-3
Baraboo;2-4;2-8
Reedsburg;1-3;4-3
BADGER Southeast
Monona Grove;6-0;7-0
Milton;3-2;5-2
Fort Atkinson;1-2;1-2
Stoughton;0-3;0-7
BADGER Southwest
Oregon;2-2;4-3
Monroe;2-3;3-5
Mount Horeb;3-2;3-3
Edgewood;1-3;1-4
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;6-0;9-1
Janesville Parker;3-0;3-0
Middleton;3-1;4-3
Madison Memorial;3-2;3-2
Janesville Craig;2-2;3-2
Beloit Memorial;1-1;1-1
Verona;1-2;2-2
Madison East;1-4;1-4
Madison West;1-5;1-5
Madison La Follette;0-4;0-4
Capitol North
Lake Mills;3-0;7-0
Poynette;2-1;5-2
Lakeside Lutheran;2-1;5-1
Columbus;1-2;5-2
Lodi;0-1;1-3
Watertown Luther Prep;0-3;0-3
Capitol South
Waterloo;1-0;3-2
Wisconsin Heights;1-1;1-5
Cambridge;1-1;3-2
Marshall;1-2;2-2
Belleville;0-1;1-3
Rock Valley
Edgerton;3-0;3-2
Jefferson;6-1;6-1
Brodhead;6-1;8-1
Turner;2-1;3-1
Clinton;2-2;2-3
East Troy;3-5;3-5
Big Foot;1-2;2-2
McFarland;1-3;2-6
Whitewater;1-6;1-6
Evansville;0-3;0-4