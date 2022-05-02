Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;8-0;10-1
Watertown;8-1;10-2
DeForest;1-7;1-11
Waunakee;0-6;1-11
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-2;6-4
Baraboo;5-5;6-9
Portage;3-5;6-6
Reedsburg;2-5;6-6
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;9-0;11-0
Milton;4-4;6-5
Fort Atkinson;4-4;4-6
Stoughton;1-7;1-11
Badger Southwest
Oregon;6-2;8-3
Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3
Monroe;2-6;6-11
Edgewood;1-7;1-8
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;11-0;14-1
Janesville Parker;5-1;6-1
Madison Memorial;6-2;6-2
Middleton;5-2;6-4
Verona;4-3;5-3
Janesville Craig;3-4;4-5
Beloit Memorial;2-3;2-3
Madison East;2-6;2-6
Madison West;1-10;1-10
Madison La Follette;0-8;0-8
Capitol North
Lake Mills;5-1;12-1
Poynette;5-1;8-2
Lakeside Lutheran;3-2;7-2
Columbus;3-3;10-3
Watertown Luther Prep;0-4;0-6
Lodi;0-5;2-8
Capitol South
Cambridge;4-1;7-2
Waterloo;3-0;5-2
Wisconsin Heights;1-3;1-7
Marshall;2-2;5-3
Belleville;0-4;1-7
Rock Valley
Brodhead;11-1;13-1
Jefferson;10-1;11-1
Turner;7-2;8-2
Clinton;6-5;6-7
Edgerton;4-4;4-7
McFarland;4-4;6-7
East Troy;5-8;5-8
Big Foot;2-7;3-7
Whitewater;2-12;3-12
Evansville;1-8;1-9