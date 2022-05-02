 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Softball

  • 0

Badger Northeast

Team;Conference;Overall

Beaver Dam;8-0;10-1

Watertown;8-1;10-2

DeForest;1-7;1-11

Waunakee;0-6;1-11

Badger Northwest

Sauk Prairie;5-2;6-4

Baraboo;5-5;6-9

Portage;3-5;6-6

Reedsburg;2-5;6-6

Badger Southeast

Monona Grove;9-0;11-0

Milton;4-4;6-5

Fort Atkinson;4-4;4-6

Stoughton;1-7;1-11

Badger Southwest

Oregon;6-2;8-3

Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3

Monroe;2-6;6-11

Edgewood;1-7;1-8

Big Eight

Sun Prairie;11-0;14-1

Janesville Parker;5-1;6-1

Madison Memorial;6-2;6-2

Middleton;5-2;6-4

Verona;4-3;5-3

Janesville Craig;3-4;4-5

Beloit Memorial;2-3;2-3

Madison East;2-6;2-6

Madison West;1-10;1-10

Madison La Follette;0-8;0-8

Capitol North

Lake Mills;5-1;12-1

Poynette;5-1;8-2

Lakeside Lutheran;3-2;7-2

Columbus;3-3;10-3

Watertown Luther Prep;0-4;0-6

Lodi;0-5;2-8

Capitol South

Cambridge;4-1;7-2

Waterloo;3-0;5-2

Wisconsin Heights;1-3;1-7

Marshall;2-2;5-3

Belleville;0-4;1-7

Rock Valley

Brodhead;11-1;13-1

Jefferson;10-1;11-1

Turner;7-2;8-2

Clinton;6-5;6-7

Edgerton;4-4;4-7

McFarland;4-4;6-7

East Troy;5-8;5-8

Big Foot;2-7;3-7

Whitewater;2-12;3-12

Evansville;1-8;1-9

