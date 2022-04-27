 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Softball

  • 0

Badger Northeast

Team;Conference;Overall

Watertown;6-0;6-0

Beaver Dam;5-0;7-0

DeForest;1-3;1-6

Waunakee;0-5;0-7

Badger Northwest

Sauk Prairie;5-1;6-1

Baraboo;3-5;4-9

Reedsburg;2-4;5-4

Portage;2-5;3-6

Badger Southeast

Monona Grove;6-0;8-0

Milton;4-2;6-2

Fort Atkinson;2-3;2-4

Stoughton;1-4;1-8

Badger Southwest

Oregon;3-2;5-3

Mount Horeb;4-2;4-3

Monroe;2-4;3-8

Edgewood;1-5;1-6

Big Eight

Sun Prairie;9-0;12-1

Janesville Parker;3-0;3-0

Madison Memorial;5-2;5-2

Middleton;3-2;4-4

Janesville Craig;3-3;4-3

Beloit Memorial;1-1;1-1

Verona;2-2;3-2

Madison East;1-4;1-4

Madison West;1-9;1-9

Madison La Follette;0-5;0-5

Capitol North

Lake Mills;3-0;8-0

Poynette;3-1;6-2

Lakeside Lutheran;2-1;6-2

Columbus;1-3;7-3

Lodi;0-1;1-3

Watertown Luther Prep;0-3;0-3

Capitol South

Waterloo;1-0;3-2

Wisconsin Heights;1-1;1-5

Cambridge;1-1;4-2

Marshall;1-2;2-2

Belleville;0-1;1-3

Rock Valley

Brodhead;9-1;11-1

Jefferson;6-1;6-1

Edgerton;3-1;3-4

Turner;2-1;3-1

Clinton;2-3;2-5

East Troy;3-5;3-5

McFarland;2-4;3-7

Big Foot;1-2;2-2

Whitewater;1-7;1-7

Evansville;0-3;0-4

Wednesday's results

Monona Grove 17, Fort Atkinson 0

Madison Memorial 5, Middleton 1

Kettle Moraine 8, Lakeside Lutheran 2

Janesville Craig 8, Madison West 2

