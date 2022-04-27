Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Watertown;6-0;6-0
Beaver Dam;5-0;7-0
DeForest;1-3;1-6
Waunakee;0-5;0-7
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-1;6-1
Baraboo;3-5;4-9
Reedsburg;2-4;5-4
Portage;2-5;3-6
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;6-0;8-0
Milton;4-2;6-2
Fort Atkinson;2-3;2-4
Stoughton;1-4;1-8
Badger Southwest
Oregon;3-2;5-3
Mount Horeb;4-2;4-3
Monroe;2-4;3-8
Edgewood;1-5;1-6
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;9-0;12-1
Janesville Parker;3-0;3-0
Madison Memorial;5-2;5-2
Middleton;3-2;4-4
Janesville Craig;3-3;4-3
Beloit Memorial;1-1;1-1
Verona;2-2;3-2
Madison East;1-4;1-4
Madison West;1-9;1-9
Madison La Follette;0-5;0-5
Capitol North
Lake Mills;3-0;8-0
Poynette;3-1;6-2
Lakeside Lutheran;2-1;6-2
Columbus;1-3;7-3
Lodi;0-1;1-3
Watertown Luther Prep;0-3;0-3
Capitol South
Waterloo;1-0;3-2
Wisconsin Heights;1-1;1-5
Cambridge;1-1;4-2
Marshall;1-2;2-2
Belleville;0-1;1-3
Rock Valley
Brodhead;9-1;11-1
Jefferson;6-1;6-1
Edgerton;3-1;3-4
Turner;2-1;3-1
Clinton;2-3;2-5
East Troy;3-5;3-5
McFarland;2-4;3-7
Big Foot;1-2;2-2
Whitewater;1-7;1-7
Evansville;0-3;0-4
Wednesday's results
Monona Grove 17, Fort Atkinson 0
Madison Memorial 5, Middleton 1
Kettle Moraine 8, Lakeside Lutheran 2
Janesville Craig 8, Madison West 2