BADGER EAST
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;0-0;0-0
DeForest;0-0;0-1
Fort Atkinson;0-0;0-0
Milton;0-0;0-0
Monona Grove;0-0;0-0
Stoughton;0-0;0-0
Watertown;0-0;0-0
Waunakee;0-0;0-0
BADGER WEST
Baraboo;0-0;0-0
Edgewood;0-0;0-0
Monroe;0-0;0-0
Mount Horeb;0-0;0-0
Oregon;0-0;0-0
Portage;0-0;0-0
Reedsburg;0-0;0-0
Sauk Prairie;0-0;0-0
People are also reading…
Big Eight
Verona;0-0;0-0
Janesville Craig;0-0;0-0
Sun Prairie;0-0;1-0
Madison Memorial;0-0;0-0
Madison La Follette;0-0;0-0
Beloit Memorial;0-0;0-0
Middleton;0-0;1-1
Madison East;0-0;0-0
Madison West;0-0;0-0
Janesville Parker;0-0;0-0
Rock Valley
Brodhead;0-0;0-0
Edgerton;0-0;0-0
Jefferson;0-0;0-0
McFarland;0-0;0-0
Clinton;0-0;0-0
Evansville;0-0;0-0
Whitewater;0-0;0-0
East Troy;0-0;0-0
Turner;0-0;0-0
Big Foot;0-0;0-0
Monday's results
Sun Prairie 13, DeForest 2 F/5
McFarland at Stoughton, 4:30 PM
Oregon at Baraboo, 4:30 PM
Middleton at Madison East, 4:30 PM
Madison Memorial at Janesville Craig, 4:30 PM
Reedsburg at Monroe, 5 PM
Waunakee at Fort Atkinson, 5 PM