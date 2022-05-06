Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Beaver Dam;11-1;13-2
Watertown;9-2;11-3
Waunakee;3-6;4-11
DeForest;1-9;1-13
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-3;6-5
Baraboo;6-5;7-9
Reedsburg;3-6;7-7
Portage;3-7;6-8
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;11-0;14-0
Milton;6-4;8-5
Fort Atkinson;4-6;4-8
Stoughton;1-8;1-12
Badger Southwest
Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3
Oregon;6-2;8-3
Monroe;3-7;7-12
Edgewood;1-9;1-10
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;13-0;16-1
Janesville Parker;5-2;6-2
Madison Memorial;8-2;8-3
Verona;7-3;8-3
Middleton;5-3;6-5
Beloit Memorial;3-3;3-3
Janesville Craig;3-7;4-8
Madison East;2-8;2-8
Madison West;1-10;1-10
Madison La Follette;0-9;0-9
Capitol North
Lake Mills;7-1;14-1
Poynette;7-1;10-2
Columbus;4-3;11-3
Lakeside Lutheran;3-4;8-5
Watertown Luther Prep;0-6;0-8
Lodi;0-6;2-9
Capitol South
Waterloo;5-0;7-2
Cambridge;4-2;7-3
Marshall;3-3;6-4
Wisconsin Heights;1-3;1-7
Belleville;0-5;1-8
Rock Valley
Brodhead;13-1;15-1
Jefferson;12-1;14-1
Turner;8-2;9-2
Clinton;6-7;6-9
Edgerton;5-4;5-7
McFarland;5-4;7-7
East Troy;5-9;5-9
Big Foot;2-9;3-9
Whitewater;2-13;3-13
Evansville;1-9;1-10
Friday's results
Waunakee 6, DeForest 1
Monona Grove 6, Fort Atkinson 2
Jefferson 9, Lakeside Lutheran 6