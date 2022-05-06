 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Softball

Badger Northeast

Team;Conference;Overall

Beaver Dam;11-1;13-2

Watertown;9-2;11-3

Waunakee;3-6;4-11

DeForest;1-9;1-13

Badger Northwest

Sauk Prairie;5-3;6-5

Baraboo;6-5;7-9

Reedsburg;3-6;7-7

Portage;3-7;6-8

Badger Southeast

Monona Grove;11-0;14-0

Milton;6-4;8-5

Fort Atkinson;4-6;4-8

Stoughton;1-8;1-12

Badger Southwest

Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3

Oregon;6-2;8-3

Monroe;3-7;7-12

Edgewood;1-9;1-10

Big Eight

Sun Prairie;13-0;16-1

Janesville Parker;5-2;6-2

Madison Memorial;8-2;8-3

Verona;7-3;8-3

Middleton;5-3;6-5

Beloit Memorial;3-3;3-3

Janesville Craig;3-7;4-8

Madison East;2-8;2-8

Madison West;1-10;1-10

Madison La Follette;0-9;0-9

Capitol North

Lake Mills;7-1;14-1

Poynette;7-1;10-2

Columbus;4-3;11-3

Lakeside Lutheran;3-4;8-5

Watertown Luther Prep;0-6;0-8

Lodi;0-6;2-9

Capitol South

Waterloo;5-0;7-2

Cambridge;4-2;7-3

Marshall;3-3;6-4

Wisconsin Heights;1-3;1-7

Belleville;0-5;1-8

Rock Valley

Brodhead;13-1;15-1

Jefferson;12-1;14-1

Turner;8-2;9-2

Clinton;6-7;6-9

Edgerton;5-4;5-7

McFarland;5-4;7-7

East Troy;5-9;5-9

Big Foot;2-9;3-9

Whitewater;2-13;3-13

Evansville;1-9;1-10

Friday's results

Waunakee 6, DeForest 1

Monona Grove 6, Fort Atkinson 2

Jefferson 9, Lakeside Lutheran 6

