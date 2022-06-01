 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Softball

  • 0

Sectional matchups

Division 1

All  matchups Tuesday, May 31

Marshfield Sectional 

No. 5 Superior 5, No. 1 Chippewa Falls 2

No. 3 Stevens Point 7, No. 2 Marshfield 2

Pulaski Sectional

No. 1 Kaukauna 12, No. 5 Ashwaubenon 1 (F/5)

No. 2 Hortonville 7, No. 3 Green Bay Prebble 1

Sun Prairie Sectional

No. 1 Sun Prairie 10, No. 5 Madison Memorial 0 (F/6)

No. 2 Monona Grove 6, No. 6 Middleton 0

Oshkosh North Sectional

No. 4 Oshkosh West 2, No. 1 Beaver Dam 1

No. 7 Neenah 2, No. 6 Watertown 0

Oregon Sectional

No. 1 Burlington 1, No. 5 Janesville Parker 0

No. 3 Milton 1, No. 2 Kettle Moraine 0

Oconomowoc Sectional

No. 1 Arrowhead 16, No. 4 Waukesha North 0 (F/4)

No. 2 Hamilton 9, No. 3 Oconomowoc 7

Germantown Sectional

No. 1 Menomonee Falls 17, No. 4 Germantown 6 (F/5)

No. 2 Cedarburg 7, No. 3 Divine Savior Holy Angels 1

Kenosha Sectional

No. 1 Oak Creek 3, No. 5 Union Grove 0

No. 2 Kenosha Indian Trail 8, No. 6 Westosha Central 3

Division 2

Mosinee Sectional

No. 3 Altoona 3, No. 5 Ellsworth 0

No. 1 New London 2, No. 2 Medford 0

Seymour Sectional

No. 1 Winneconne 10, No. 2 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0 (F/6)

No. 1 Freedom 10, No. 2 Luxemburg-Casco 0

Big Foot Sectional

No. 1 Mount Horeb 8, No. 2 Reedsburg 2

No. 1 Jefferson 6, No. 2 Turner 2

Lake Mills Sectional

No. 4 Port Washington 5, No. 2 New Berlin West 3 (F/10)

No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran 8, No. 3 Martin Luther 3

Division 3

Cumberland Sectional

No. 1 Bloomer 4, No. 2 Northwestern 0

No. 2 Baldwin-Woodville 8, No. 1 Prescott 7

Gillett Sectional

No. 3 Amherst 2, No. 1 Peshtigo 1

No. 2 Wautoma 3, No. 4 Valders 0

Prairie du Chien Sectional

No. 4 Westby 7, No. 3 Prairie du Chien 2

No. 2 Poynette 1, No. 5 Cambridge 0 (F/9)

Fond du Lac Sectional

No. 2 New Holstein 7, No. 8 Laconia 0

No. 2 Racine Lutheran 8, No. 4 Dodgeland/Hustisford 0

Division 4

Shell Lake Sectional

No. 2 Grantsburg 11, No. 4 Northwood/Solon Springs 4

No. 1 Fall Creek 11, No. 3 Cadott 1 (F/5)

Sectional 2

No. 3 Iola-Scandinavia 4, No. 1 Bonduel 3 (F/9)

No. 2 Random Lake 5, No. 1 Mishicot 2

New Lisbon Sectional

No. 5 Luther 11, No. 7 Osseo-Fairchild 1 (F/5)

No. 1 Westfield 5, No. 7 Marathon 2

Horicon Sectional

No. 1 Boscobel 10, No. 3 Iowa-Grant 5

No. 2 Horicon 6, No. 5 Parkview 0

Division 5

Athens Sectional

No. 4 Thorp 12, No. 2 Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3

No. 1 Drummond 5, No. 3 Mellen 0

Stevens Point Sectional

No. 1 Sevastopol 6, No. 2 Laona/Wabeno 5 (F/10)

No. 2 Edgar 7, No. 4 Newman Catholic 0

Almond Bancroft Sectional

No. 1 Blair-Taylor 10, No. 2 Hillsboro 6

No. 1 Assumption 4, No. 2 Almond-Bancroft 1

Belmont Sectional

No. 4 Pecatonica 3, No. 3 Belmont 2

No. 2 Barneveld 5, No. 1 Oakfield 3

