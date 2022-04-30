Badger Northeast
Team;Conference;Overall
Watertown;8-1;9-2
Beaver Dam;6-0;8-0
DeForest;1-8;1-11
Waunakee;0-6;0-8
Badger Northwest
Sauk Prairie;5-1;6-1
Baraboo;3-5;4-9
Portage;3-5;6-6
Reedsburg;2-5;6-6
Badger Southeast
Monona Grove;9-0;11-0
Milton;4-4;6-5
Fort Atkinson;3-3;3-5
Stoughton;1-6;1-10
Badger Southwest
Oregon;6-2;8-3
Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3
Monroe;2-5;3-9
Edgewood;1-7;1-8
Big Eight
Sun Prairie;11-0;14-1
Janesville Parker;3-1;3-1
Madison Memorial;6-2;6-2
Middleton;5-2;6-4
Janesville Craig;3-4;4-4
Beloit Memorial;1-1;1-1
Verona;3-3;4-3
Madison East;1-4;1-4
Madison West;1-9;1-9
Madison La Follette;0-5;0-5
Capitol North
Poynette;5-1;8-2
Lake Mills;3-1;10-1
Lakeside Lutheran;2-1;6-1
Columbus;2-3;9-3
Lodi;0-3;1-6
Watertown Luther Prep;0-3;0-3
Capitol South
Waterloo;3-0;5-2
Wisconsin Heights;1-1;1-5
Cambridge;1-1;4-2
Marshall;1-4;3-4
Belleville;0-1;1-3
Rock Valley
Brodhead;9-1;11-1
Jefferson;7-1;8-1
Edgerton;3-1;3-4
Turner;2-1;3-1
Clinton;2-3;2-5
East Troy;3-5;3-5
McFarland;4-4;6-7
Big Foot;1-3;2-3
Whitewater;1-9;1-9
Evansville;0-3;0-4