Softball

  • 0

Badger Northeast

Team;Conference;Overall

Watertown;8-1;9-2

Beaver Dam;6-0;8-0

DeForest;1-8;1-11

Waunakee;0-6;0-8

Badger Northwest

Sauk Prairie;5-1;6-1

Baraboo;3-5;4-9

Portage;3-5;6-6

Reedsburg;2-5;6-6

Badger Southeast

Monona Grove;9-0;11-0

Milton;4-4;6-5

Fort Atkinson;3-3;3-5

Stoughton;1-6;1-10

Badger Southwest

Oregon;6-2;8-3

Mount Horeb;7-2;7-3

Monroe;2-5;3-9

Edgewood;1-7;1-8

Big Eight

Sun Prairie;11-0;14-1

Janesville Parker;3-1;3-1

Madison Memorial;6-2;6-2

Middleton;5-2;6-4

Janesville Craig;3-4;4-4

Beloit Memorial;1-1;1-1

Verona;3-3;4-3

Madison East;1-4;1-4

Madison West;1-9;1-9

Madison La Follette;0-5;0-5

Capitol North

Poynette;5-1;8-2

Lake Mills;3-1;10-1

Lakeside Lutheran;2-1;6-1

Columbus;2-3;9-3

Lodi;0-3;1-6

Watertown Luther Prep;0-3;0-3

Capitol South

Waterloo;3-0;5-2

Wisconsin Heights;1-1;1-5

Cambridge;1-1;4-2

Marshall;1-4;3-4

Belleville;0-1;1-3

Rock Valley

Brodhead;9-1;11-1

Jefferson;7-1;8-1

Edgerton;3-1;3-4

Turner;2-1;3-1

Clinton;2-3;2-5

East Troy;3-5;3-5

McFarland;4-4;6-7

Big Foot;1-3;2-3

Whitewater;1-9;1-9

Evansville;0-3;0-4

