The Dane County sherriff's deputy who was fired for undisclosed reasons in November — a month after saying a she shot at a man who stabbed her in Festge Park — was terminated for allegedly causing her own injuries with a box cutter while intoxicated on the night of the incident, reports say.
Wisconsin football coach Paul Chryst came to the conclusion that “we had to do some things differently” and made significant changes on offense, special teams and recruiting. Why the moves are both intriguing and a little scary.