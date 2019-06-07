Teams are allowed two optional uniforms with choices of an alternate color, a throwback or the Color Rush featuring one color.
Not all throwbacks are possible. The Tennessee Titans can't wear the Columbia blue and oil derrick of the Houston Oilers because the franchise switched from white to a blue helmet with a uniform redesign in April 2018, and the NFL has a one-helmet rule. Teams like the Bears can simply strip the decal off the helmet for a classic look.
Some throwbacks didn't work as well as others. The Steelers used a 1933 throwback with black-and-gold horizontal stripes that made them look like bees, a look switched in May 2018 for a throwback to their 1978-79 championship teams. Jonathan Wright, the NFL's director of uniforms and on-field product, said the Steelers loved their look and sometimes teams just want to give their fans something else.
"They're not looking to change because they think it's not necessarily a success," Wright said. "They're looking within their limitation of how many uniforms they can have to give the fans something else that they can connect to."
The Los Angeles Chargers are going back to their past, wearing the powder blue as their primary home jersey this season. Fans have kept the jersey popular through the years, a look that Brandt says he likes the most — aside from the Cowboys.
The New York Giants did a color throwback using the NFL's third color option in 2004. The team known as "Big Blue" actually wore red as its primary color through 1952 before switching to blue. The alternate red jerseys lasted through 2007.