Special teams coordinator Ron Zook is a man of many phrases. Among his favorites? “It’s not a problem until it’s a problem. Then it’s a big problem.”
It might not be the headline-grabbing matchup that Mack vs. the Packers’ offensive line is, but the team’s decision to draft long-snapper Hunter Bradley in the seventh round this spring and then hand him the job at the end of training camp – even though some observers felt Zach Triner looked more consistent – is an important one.
For while long-snappers are only noticed when something goes awry, it’s been a long time since the Packers have had a snap on a punt or placekick go haywire. Veteran Brett Goode was also reliable, and now the Packers will be hoping that Bradley can embark on a similar career – starting with this game. Zook admitted Thursday that the decision was “close,” but it’s all on Bradley now.
“I believe I’ve been improving and I’ve got the tools to do everything I need to do to be successful in this league. I’ll continue to sharpen those tools. I’m excited for a good season,” Bradley said. “Trust me, my mind-set is the exact same as it has been since I got here. I want to continue to get better. I’m my biggest critic. I’m never going to be OK with results. It’s still me vs. myself.”