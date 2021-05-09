Snake
Snake is a beautiful torti/tabby mix with unique markings. She was an outside kitten for the first few months of... View on PetFinder
Given the level of acrimony Brett Favre sees between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers — a familiar feeling, having been there himself in 2008 before being traded to the Jets — Favre isn’t betting on there being a happy ending.
Amid uncertainty with Aaron Rodgers, Packers’ draft class contains players the unhappy quarterback would probably like
A first-round cornerback, an intriguing multi-dimensional slot receiver and three offensive linemen were the highlights of Green Bay's 2021 draft class.
The case resulted in a $22.5 million payment from a state malpractice fund.
Gunfire struck two houses, police said.
In addition to two proposals for Vel Phillips, the list features historical figures like Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman, civil rights leaders like Martin Luther King, Jr. and John Lewis and late local school leaders Darlene Hancock, Milton McPike and Bruce Dahmen.
The city announced Thursday that it is ending the current biweekly system of patrolling streets for large items in order to improve efficiency.
‘They might kill you, but they won’t eat you’: Brian Gutekunst could use Ted Thompson’s advice amid Aaron Rodgers saga
Similar to Ted Thompson, the man he succeeded, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst finds himself embroiled in a nasty public feud with his quarterback.
NFL Draft weekend may not have gone as planned for some former Badger football players, but four are getting chances to make the league as undrafted free agents.
A plea agreement seeks a 10-year prison sentence for Alex D. Wade.
A Sun Prairie man who was walking on Interstate 39/90/94 near Windsor in Dane County was killed when he was struck by a semi-trailer truck early Friday morning, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.