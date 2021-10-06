SMREK RETURNS

Freshman Anna Smrek returned to practice Tuesday for the first time after missing the past three matches with a leg injury. She started three matches at middle blocker after Danielle Hart was lost for the season with a torn ACL and averaged 1.82 kills per set and hit .471.
With Smrek sidelined, sophomore Devyn Robinson has shifted over from the right side and flourished in the middle, averaging 3.0 kills and hitting .551.
So how is that going to shake out? Will Smrek move back into the middle with Robinson returning to the right? Will Robinson stay in the middle, with Smrek joining Jardine and Demps in competition on the right?
“No idea,” Sheffield said. “We’re just talking about that. We’ll see. I don’t think this thing will get figured out in the next week or two. I think we’ll be moving pieces around for a while. Devyn might be our best bet keeping her in the middle. Is Anna better over on the right? We’ve been discussing it, but we’re just not going to know until they’re all in there.”