Smokey
Smokey is a very, friendly cat who is curious and adventurous and likes to play. He loves being held and... View on PetFinder
The three suspects rang the doorbell of a residence Thursday and used slurs against the child and another person.
Southern Wisconsin’s nearly snowless 2021-22 season ended with the first snowstorm of the year overnight Sunday into Monday and the next will follow on Tuesday, according to forecasters.
It’s too early to know how much might fall, but forecasters say southern Wisconsin’s next chance for accumulating snow will be on New Year’s Day.
Snowfall rates could reach an inch per hour Tuesday afternoon as the storm moves across Wisconsin, causing significant travel impacts, according to forecasters.
The $3 million project should keep the lights on with technology that could someday make the electrical system more resilient and able to make better use of intermittent wind and solar energy.
As super seniors depart, Badgers volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield is "excited with the talent that is still with the program and their potential."
"We are struggling to accommodate the volume of patients we’re seeing," a UW Health doctor said.
“We know that those who are coming up in Generation X or Millennials, they aren’t finding a calling to public education,” Mount Horeb Superintendent Steve Salerno said.
Jim Polzin: Aaron Rodgers shows once again why the Packers would be wise to delay the Jordan Love era
What’s becoming more and more obvious with each game is that Packers GM Brian Gutekunst should do everything he can to make sure Aaron Rodgers is still the team’s starting quarterback when the 2022 season rolls around.
The Badgers men’s basketball team will be without a couple key bench players in Wednesday’s game at the Kohl Center.