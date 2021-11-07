 Skip to main content
SMALL FORWARD
SMALL FORWARD

B10 Penn St Wisconsin Basketball

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl puts up a shot against Penn State's John Harrar during last season's Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis. (Darron Cummings, Associated Press)

Projected starter

Player Year Height Weight Hometown 
 Tyler Wahl Jr. 6-9 221 Lakeville, Minn.

Backups (in alphabetical order)

Player Year Height Weight Hometown 
Carter Gilmore So. 6-7 224 Hartland 
Markus Ilver Fr. 6-8 219 Tallinn, Estonia 
Matthew Mors Fr. 6-7 241 Yankton, S.D. 

Overview

Wahl is one of only two returning players who started a game last season. He’s the frontrunner to start. The Badgers need him to improve his 3-point shooting after he shot just 27.8% from beyond the arc last season.

Wahl appeared in 31 games and put up 5.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He typically will play small forward, but he will slide to power forward when coach Greg Gard wants to use a smaller lineup. 

Gilmore has become a key bench player during practice and scrimmages this season. He’s likely to be Wahl’s backup because he has a bit more experience than the other potential small forwards. Gilmore only played 17 minutes over nine games last season. 

Ilver and Mors both have shown the ability to play small forward, although they typically play the power forward. They’re both versatile, long players who can shoot well. Ilver has been utilized more than Mors in practice and scrimmages. 

