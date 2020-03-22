Small firms loom large in Top Workplaces rankings

Here are the rest of the top-ranked small firms in Top Workplaces 2020, reflecting a diversity in business types and workplace cultures that have added up to success in their respective areas.
6. PerBlue Entertainment Inc.
PerBlue, begun in its founders’ apartments in 2008, has grown into a Madison-based independent mobile gaming studio. It’s most recent game, developed in collaboration with Disney, is called Disney Heroes: Battle Mode and has been downloaded more than 20 million times since May 2018.
The company offers its 60 employees a full membership to the Sector 67 hackerspace, a catered lunch program 50 percent paid by the company and more than six weeks of paid annual leave including a 2-week companywide winter break over the holidays.
Ownership: Private
Website: perblue.com
Employee comment: “The environment is welcoming, ideas are encouraged and not put down and they listen to workers’ desires to advance and grow into new roles.”
7. Holtz Builders Inc.
This family-owned general contractor specializes in commercial projects ranging from hotels, retail establishments and restaurants to upscale condominiums and high-end custom homes.
Established in 1993, Holtz Builders is based in Lake Delton and has 54 employees. The company supports local charities and has begun teaming with local high schools’ youth apprenticeship programs to encourage more students to enter the trades.
Short-term disability premiums and a basic level of life insurance are fully paid. All full time employees also receive holiday pay and at least 2 weeks paid vacation.
Ownership: Private
Website: holtzbuilders.com
Employee comment: “The culture is very positive and focused on doing the right thing, not the easy thing.”
8. Wipfli LLP
Begun in Wausau in 1930 and today headquartered in Milwaukee, the accounting and consulting firm has grown to 2,430 employees in 48 U.S. offices and two in India. Its Madison office has 84 employees.
To keep work and life in balance, Wipfli offers alternative work arrangements and flexible or part-time schedules for employees.
The firm also emphasizes the importance of lifelong education, with an educational reimbursement plan and a wide range of training options in technical and other skills and all associates have access to LinkedIn Learning and external training resources.
Ownership: Partnership
Website: www.wipfli.com
Employee comment: “I come to work each and every day looking forward to the interactions that I will have with my team and others around the firm.”
9. Potter Lawson Inc.
Madison’s oldest architecture and design firm was founded in 1913 and has helped shape the Madison landscape. Its practice is generally Wisconsin-based and covers corporate, government, education, healthcare and research projects.
Its 37 employees focus on the company pillars of timeless architecture, sustainable design, top quality and an engaging and fun client experience. The firm hosts monthly staff happy hours, summer picnics, an annual golf outing, charity events and a holiday party.
Potter Lawson also offers employees a shifted summer-hours schedule, with half a workday on Fridays. The firm also touts its creative and collaborative working environment, a flat organizational structure and the opportunity for staff to work on a wide variety of projects.
Ownership: Private
Website: www.potterlawson.com
Employee comment: “People are welcoming of new cultures and offer the training and patience young professionals need to succeed.”
10. Tri-North Builders Inc.
Founded in Madison in 1981, Tri-North today has five offices around the nation and offers pre-construction, general construction, construction management, design-build independent cost estimating and LEED consulting services.
The company emphasizes community service and volunteerism. Its employees – including 76 in Madison – are able to earn paid days off by volunteering and donating to local charities and nonprofit organizations.
Tri-North has also operated an inhouse childcare center for employees since 1994 at a rate that is about a third lower than other local options.
Ownership: Private
Website: www.tri-north.com
Employee comment: “I work with a lot of passionate individuals that want to do the right thing to move the company forward.”
11. AkitaBox Inc.
AkitaBox has 78 Madison-based employees who produce software to help building managers and operators automate their manual maintenance processes and reduce their costs. Its tools are designed to encourage and simplify data-driven building management.
Founded in 2015 by a nuclear engineer, a building technology guru and a lifelong salesman, the firm values being customer-centric and emphasizes simplicity, continuous learning, teamwork and being focused with positive energy.
In addition to a conventional benefits packages, AkitaBox also offers employees unlimited vacation time.
Ownership: Private
Website: akitabox.com
Employee comment: “We have great people, an amazing product and get to change the lives of our customers each and every day in a measurable and positive way.”
12. Godfrey & Kahn S.C.
The Madison office of this law firm has developed a positive culture that values inclusivity, openness, teamwork and collaboration, said Jennifer Hannon, managing partner of the 64-person local office, one of six, in Wisconsin and Washington, D.C.
The firm invest heavily in ensuring access to continuing education, encouraging board involvement and volunteer projects, as well as providing pro bono legal services.
It also offers a retirement plan that helps employees save more for retirement as they age and as their tenure increases. Godfrey & Kahn also offers parking and transit subsidies and a wellness program that includes monthly speakers on health topics and regular delivery of fresh fruit to the office.
Ownership: Partnership
Website: www.gklaw.com
Employee comment: “The people I work with are kind and encouraging, the work I do is valued by my team members and management is easy to approach.”
13. CG Schmidt Inc.
CG Schmidt, based in Milwaukee, provides construction management, general construction and design-build services in the Midwest. The 99-year-old, fifth-generation family-owned firm has 300 employees, 55 of them at its Madison office.
The company specializes in healthcare, educational, senior living, cultural, corporate, industrial, religious and parking structure projects.
In addition to their comprehensive benefit packages, employees enjoy a paid time off program that allows for work-life balance and 85 percent of the firm’s professional staff members take advantage of its wellness program.
Ownership: Private
Website: www.cgschmidt.com
Employee comment: “I am trusted by my superiors. I have flexibility in my schedule if I need to come in late or leave early. … I get to work with a lot of good people.”
14. Heritage Credit Union
Begun as the credit union for Oscar Mayer Co. employees in the 1930s, Heritage Credit Union has grown into a financial institution with $350 million in assets and 28,000 members in Wisconsin and Illinois.
The credit union has also donated more than $70,000 since 2007 in small grants to local social organizations in communities it serves.
In addition to a conventional benefit package for full timers, Heritage offers part-time employees Roth or traditional 401(k) plans with a 5 percent match and a range of other benefits.
Ownership: Cooperative/mutual
Website: www.heritagecu.org
Employee comment: “Our team is ‘all in’ when it comes to helping members. This commitment has led to solid growth over the last five years.”
15. Bank of Prairie du Sac
The Bank of Prairie du Sac has served the community since 1916 and has a history of donating and volunteering with local charities and nonprofit groups.
Employees are involved in financial literacy events, delivering mobile meals, working at the food pantry, collecting funds for Hope House and the Christmas Giving Tree and hosting Red Cross blood drives.
Along with a conventional benefits package, its 401(k) plan includes a 50-cent match for every dollar up to 5 percent of an employee’s salary.
Ownership: Private
Website: www.bankpds.com
Employee comment: “I truly feel part of a great team and continued opportunities to grow and succeed.”
16. Palmer Johnson Power Systems
A team of 155 employees at Palmer Johnson Power Systems – including 57 in Madison – specializes in servicing and supplying components for heavy-duty, off-highway equipment through 10 service centers in the U.S. and Canada.
Its work serves a variety of industries, ranging from oil and gas construction, agriculture, marine and mining.
The company provides a wellness program that offers access to a nutritionist and health coaching, free healthy snacks, consultants for financial and retirement planning, workplace flexibility through work-from home options, a bonus program and a personal development portal with career coaching options.
Ownership: Private
Website: www.pjpower.com
Employee comment: “My voice is heard, I have a ton of flexibility, my boss and co-workers trust me and are engaging.”
17. WEA Member Services
Since 1972, WEA Member Services has helped Wisconsin public school employees and their families by providing personal insurance, retirement and investment and financial planning programs designed for the education community.
In 2018, the organization gave nearly $40,000 to the United Way through staff donations, special events and corporate pledges. In 2019, it adopted Whitehorse Middle School as part of the Foundation for Madison’s Public Schools Adopt-A-School program.
WEA Member Services offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes free parking, remote working arrangements, an onsite exercise facility and a volunteer time-off program.
Ownership: Private
Website: www.weabenefits.com
Employee comment: “I have the freedom and resources to shape my career and grow in my job.”
18. KL Engineering
KL Engineering is a woman-owned civil engineering firm that specializes in transportation engineering at its Madison headquarters and three other Wisconsin offices.
Forty-seven of its 72 employees are based in Madison, where the company emphasizes community involvement. KL matches employees’ donations to the charity of their choice up to $100 annually. It also hosts an annual blood drive, United Way campaign and NBC 15 Share Your Holidays campaign.
President Kim Lobdell credits employees as driving the firm’s success. “Developing relationships with them and learning what makes them tick in their life is what helps me to be a better leader,” she says.
Ownership: Private
Website: klengineering.com
Employee comment: “It provides challenge while being rewarding and balanced.”
19. ACS Inc.
ACS is a total source provider of engine test cell equipment and automation equipment, control systems and construction management services.
Headquartered in Middleton with a regional office in Troy, Mich., serves industries ranging from transportation, energy science and technology, food and beverage, consumer appliances and government. It has 79 local employees.
The company’s benefit packages include health, dental, and vision insurance, a 401(k) plan with an employer match, a bonus program, paid time off and an overnight travel bonus. Employees enjoy summer hours with the ability to work longer days Monday through Thursday and a half day on Friday.
Ownership: Private
Website: www.acsm.com
Employee comment: “I feel that I am valued and appreciated for the work that I do. I do not feel like just another employee doing a job. I feel that I am part of a close-knit team with the same objectives.”
20. McFarland State Bank
This community bank, founded in 1904, believes in promoting from within and encouraging a collaborative work environment. It also believes in fun, starting with bank President Michael Moderski’s daily litany of groan-worthy “dad” jokes.
The bank supports flexible scheduling for its 97 employees and has an approachable leadership team. “From the bank president to the part-time high school teller … there is camaraderie and encouragement for growth and development,” said one staffer.
It also offers social outings and is active in wellness initiatives – including healthful treats, contests and prizes. Says one employee: “Our wellness and activities teams provide some great little retreats from the everyday work and help to create a family and healthful atmosphere at work.”
Ownership: Private
Website: www.msbonline.com
Employee comment: “I have an awesome boss who listens to my concerns and shares her knowledge to make me better at my job.”
21. Heartland Credit Union
The credit union, formed in 1936, today works with families, farmers and small businesses in southwestern Wisconsin to provide a range of financial services.
Heartland provides employees with a 401(k) plan, a fully-funded pension, and pays 75 percent of health insurance premiums. In addition, the credit union offers paid time off for volunteering and tuition reimbursement for employees.
The credit union also uses an intranet system allowing employees to recognize the good deeds of their peers. Those outstanding employees may receive recognition rewards, as well as lunch with the chief executive officer.
Ownership: Cooperative/mutual
Website: www.heartlandcu.org
Employee comment: “I feel I am part of a team. We all succeed together and if one falls behind or needs help others are there to help them.”
22. Seiberling, a Haskell Company
Seiberling, based in Jacksonville, Fla., has 1,495 employees nationally, including 55 in Madison.
The firm is an engineering and technical consulting company providing process, clean-in-place and steam-in-place design and automation services to the food, dairy, pharmaceutical and biotech industries.
It offers staff members a comprehensive benefits package, plus such things as an employee stock ownership plan, paid hours for volunteering, retiree health care benefits, paternity leave and adoption assistance, gym membership discounts and pet insurance.
Ownership: Private
Website: www.seiberling.com
Employee comment: “The job itself provides a lot of variety and opportunities to learn something new.”