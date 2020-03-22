Small firms loom large in Top Workplaces rankings

This community bank, founded in 1904, believes in promoting from within and encouraging a collaborative work environment. It also believes in fun, starting with bank President Michael Moderski’s daily litany of groan-worthy “dad” jokes.

The bank supports flexible scheduling for its 97 employees and has an approachable leadership team. “From the bank president to the part-time high school teller … there is camaraderie and encouragement for growth and development,” said one staffer.

It also offers social outings and is active in wellness initiatives – including healthful treats, contests and prizes. Says one employee: “Our wellness and activities teams provide some great little retreats from the everyday work and help to create a family and healthful atmosphere at work.”

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I have an awesome boss who listens to my concerns and shares her knowledge to make me better at my job.”

21. Heartland Credit Union

The credit union, formed in 1936, today works with families, farmers and small businesses in southwestern Wisconsin to provide a range of financial services.