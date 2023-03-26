Large- and midsize-firms don’t have a corner on the workplace-culture market. Smaller firms stand out for the creative ways in which they engage, support and develop their employees.

Here are the other winners in the small-company category:

6. ACHIEVING COLLABORATIVE TREATMENT

Since 2009, Achieving Collaborative Treatment has been serving children and young adults on the autism spectrum in south-central Wisconsin. The Verona-based firm, with 84 employees, believes in a teamwork approach to serve clients. In addition to a comprehensive benefits package, the company offers tuition reimbursement for employees seeking certification and an internal employee recognition program.

Employee comment: “ACT makes a positive impact in the lives of their clients and their families, and it is wonderful to be a part of that.”

7. pc/nametag

This Verona firm helps meeting planners and business pros create connection with brandable products and customizable services. With 72 employees, its offers 401(k) and bonus programs, flexible spending accounts, healthy living reimbursements and an employee education reimbursement.

Employee comment: “Strong, engaged leadership, creates opportunities to connect with others.”

8. PERBLUE

PerBlue is an independent mobile gaming studio based in Madison. It is active in community events, such as entrepreneurship, United Way fundraisers and support for women in technology. It offers employees a catered lunch program at a 50% discount, a 401(k) match and memberships to the Sector 67 hackerspace.

Employee comment: “I feel like I’m making an impact, and the culture and environment make me genuinely happy.”

9. AKITABOX

This Madison-based firm provides facility management software. It prides itself on transparency, empathy and professional growth. AkitaBox offers health, dental, vision, life insurance and a 401(k) plan. It also has unlimited vacation for employees.

Employee comment: “I enjoy what I do, and I love the company culture ... I think the problem-solving approach to challenges is top-notch.”

10. DREXEL BUILDING SUPPLY

A leading supplier of building materials and services to contractors and homeowners, Campbellsport-based Drexel has 43 Madison employees. In addition to a comprehensive benefits package, Drexel gives employees $100 a year to create a memory with their family. It also has a book club in which employees read 10 books a year and submit short summaries to gain a $1,000 payroll bonus.

Employee comment: “I am encouraged to grow in my skills every day.”

11. SKYLINE SERVICES INC.

Based in Middleton, Skyline Services is a commercial and residential cleaning services with 98 employees. The company, founded in 1982, says it offers above-average wages and paid time off, health, dental and vision insurance and retirement plans for eligible employees.

Employee comment: “I have the support I need from other team members. Wonderful leaders, colleagues and workforce.”

12. ICONICA

Located in Madison, Iconica provides full-service architecture, engineering and general contracting. Its 65 employees have professional growth and training opportunities, free coffee, employee recognition and an onsite fitness facility. Teams are empowered to make decisions and have their voices heard.

Employee comment: “We have the process and culture to achieve together.”

13. i3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

This Sun Prairie-based design and engineering firm creates prototypes and products spanning many industries. In addition to a comprehensive benefits plan, i3 offers short- and long-term disability insurance at no cost, a 401(k) plan, bonus program and annual profit sharing. It also sponsors picnics, holiday gathering and other employee events.

Employee comment: “I’m encouraged by leadership to provide suggestions on how to improve the company, motivate employees, reward employees and better the company.”

14. WIPFLI LLP

This accounting and consulting firm has 98 employees at its Madison office and supports work-life balance with alternative work arrangements and flexible schedules. It also has family and fitness services, bonuses, savings plans and technology and educational reimbursement plans. All employees also have access to LinkedIn Learning.

Employee comment: “My team is amazing. They care about clients, and we care about each other.”

15. HOLTZ BUILDERS INC.

This family-owned general contractor, specializing in commercial projects, is based in Lake Delton. The firm supports many area charities and organizations, among them St. Vincent DePaul of Wisconsin Dells, Hope House, and the Beyond Blessed Food Pantry. This is the fourth straight year Holtz was recognized in Top Workplaces.

Employee comment: “HBI not only works at creating the culture but maintaining it. I find that refreshing.

16. CENTURY 21 AFFILIATED

This is a full-service real estate brokerage, part of a five-state network of real estate professionals with 60 team members in Madison. It created the Affiliated Foundation to encourage the CENTURY 21 Affiliated agents, partners and families to give back to their local communities in a meaningful and coordinated manner.

Employee comment: “I feel like I am part of something big. The culture here is something that cannot be replicated.”

17. WEA MEMBER BENEFITS

WEA Member Benefits, located in Madison, helps Wisconsin public school employees and their families achieve financial security providing insurance, retirement, investment and financial planning. It has employee recognition programs, volunteer time off, a retirement plan with employer contributions, remote work, and training opportunities.

Employee comment: “My boss and co-workers care about me and value the contribution I make.”

18. ACS INC.

ACS has been recognized by Top Workplaces five years in a row. The Verona-based engineering firm has a 401(k) match, a bonus program and an overnight travel bonus. It also has an award program in which employees submit stories about how a co-worker exceeded expectations and put in extra effort.

Employee comment: “There is always something new going on at our projects which always adds variable and new challenges every day.”

19. GODFREY & KAHN SC

This Milwaukee-based law firm has 59 employees in Madison. It offers flexible work arrangements, an annual bonus, student loan refinancing, parental leave and time off for volunteering in the community. It also provides personal development, continuing education and tuition reimbursement.

Employee comment: “There is reasoning and thought put into the legal documents at a level that I did not see at my previous firm.”

20. CG SCHMIDT INC.

This family-owned firm specializes in construction management, general construction and design-build services. Based in Milwaukee, CG Schmidt has 45 Madison employees. The company has volunteer time off and a wellness program used by 85% of professional staff. It also offers generous time off for work-life balance.

Employee comment: “I work with great people and leaders that want the best for our clients, but also for each other.”

21. STAFFORD ROSENBAUM LLP

This Madison-based full-service law firm has 86 local employees. The firm says it is built on a culture of respect, understanding, and diversity. The firm’s motto is, “Communication is at the heart of our practice,” and it stresses soliciting thoughts from everyone, including those with reserved personalities. The firm emphasizes work-life balance. In addition to a flexible paid-time-off program, it offers 10.5 paid holidays for full-timers.

Employee comment: “It has been supportive and flexible during times of personal loss and now, as I am transitioning to retirement.”

22. RENTABLE

Rentable is an online rental marketplace with 80 Madison employees. The company has an open vacation policy, a comprehensive benefit package, an annual company retreat, and health, dental and vision insurance. Every team member has access to every key company metric.

Employee comment: “You could not ask for a better work-life balance.”

23. HORIZON DEVELOP BUILD MANAGE

Horizon has been named to Top Workplaces five consecutive times. This Madison-based group of companies specializes in integrated development, construction and property management. Its core values are honesty, respect, integrity and compassion. In addition to an insurance package, Horizon provides a company contribution to 401(k) plans, has milestone recognitions, educational opportunities and summer hours.

Employee comment: “I believe in Horizon’s core values and my teammates are like family.”

24. THE PEOPLES COMMUNITY BANK

Based in Mazomanie, Peoples Community Bank was founded in 1891 and has 40 local employees. It offers competitive pay, flexible spending accounts, a 401(k) profit-sharing plan, health, dental and vision insurance and opportunities for advancement. It places an emphasis on personal relationships and community interaction.

Employee comment: “I enjoy working with the people here. I also feel that I am a trusted employee and am not micro-managed.”

25. I-CAR

I-CAR is the Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair, a nonprofit that provides information and skills on complete and quality auto repairs. With 45 employees in Madison, I-CAR provides flexibility and work-life balance and in 2023 no employees saw an increase in benefits costs. It also offers a compressed work week, with Friday afternoons off and a company profit-sharing program.

Employee comment: “I feel acknowledged and respected for my efforts as a team member.”

26. TRI-NORTH BUILDERS INC.

Tri-North is a general contracting firm headquartered in Fitchburg. Its 83 local employees enjoy employee ownership, work-life balance, an in-house childcare center, onsite fitness center and company-sponsored employee events. Tri-North is also active in supporting causes that benefit children with disabilities, fight breast cancer and promoting the construction industry as a career path for young people.

Employee comment: “Tri-North allows me to be creative and also gives me a great work/life balance.”

27. THE DOUGLAS STEWART COMPANY

This firm is a Madison-based education distributor linking more than 300 manufacturers with more than 4,500 academic resellers across the U.S. and Canada. It has a 401(k) match and a comprehensive benefits package. The company has a dog-friendly environment, popcorn on Thursdays and beer on Fridays, an employee purchase program, healthy snack options and a discounted public transit program.

Employee comment: “I feel that I am appreciated and well-compensated for the work I do.”

28. SEH

SEH, an employee-owned engineering firm headquartered in St. Paul, has 45 employees at its Madison office. In addition to its comprehensive benefits package, the firm offers overtime for exempt staff, compensation for employees who waive company-sponsored health benefits and a generous paid time off program. Also, hiring, referral and spot bonuses are awarded to SEH professionals.

Employee comment: “My ideas for new initiatives, new client markets and operational changes have always been well received.”

29. VIERBICHER

This Reedsburg engineering firm has 62 employees, including engineers, surveyors, planners and landscape architects. Vebicher offers and employee recognition program, industry certifications and training, and tuition reimbursement. It is also active in the community, supporting causes such as Ronald McDonald House, Reedsburg Area Helping Hands and Second Harvest Foodbank.

Employee comment: “I have a purpose and there are no boring days.”

30. STRANG INC.

Strang is an award-winning integrated architecture, engineering, interior design and planning firm headquartered in Madison. The firm offers professional development, continuing education, a monthly health and fitness challenge and hybrid work. Its offices meet the WELL Building Standard that measures features of a building that impact health and wellbeing.

Employee comment: “Whatever project I’m working on I feel like I’m important and a part of a team.”

31. APPLIED TECH

Applied Tech is an information technology provider to small and mid-market businesses. The company, with 80 Madison employees, offers a culture promoting personal growth, independence and teamwork. Employees, in addition to comprehensive insurance benefits, have tuition reimbursement, company-sponsored events, health savings and flexible spending accounts and wellness programs.

Employee comment: “People from entry level to upper management are friendly and approachable—everyone genuinely cares about each other.”

32. DELOITTE CONSULTING LLP

This global consulting firm, serving private- and public-sector organizations, has 46 Madison employees. Its employees give back through volunteerism in Deloitte’s annual Impact Days and other community work. Its culture is built on inclusion, collaboration, high performance and opportunity.

Employee comment: “I work with some of the smartest and most motivated people I’ve ever met.”

33. LSM CHIROPRACTIC

For more than 65 years, LSM Chiropractic has provided chiropractic care in south-central Wisconsin. Full-time employees have health, dental and vision insurance, flexible spending accounts, disability and life insurance, a retirement plan, paid time off and professional development opportunities.

Employee comment: “I have great co-workers and the environment is always encouraging and uplifting.”

34. FORJ

Forj is a member experience software platform for associations and professional communities. Its seven core values include such things as “Empower Others,” “Be Yourself,” “Fail Forward” and “Work Like an Owner.” The Madison firm offers a comprehensive benefits package, including flexible schedules, paid family leave and stipends for employees joining CSA or Food Share programs or gym memberships.

Employee comment: “I continue to learn and grow every day.”

35. ANGUS-YOUNG

Angus-Young is a Janesville firm that provides architectural, engineering, interior and landscape design. In addition to the conventional insurance benefits, employees receive health savings accounts with a company contribution, a company-matched 401(k) plan, education reimbursement, weekly in-office trainings and personal computer purchase assistance.

Employee comment: “I have autonomy and trust from my coworkers and supervisors.”

36. ATKORE

Atkore is a building products firm that provides electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions. Based in Harvey, Ill., the firm has 87 Madison employees. The firm is focused on a diverse and inclusive workplace. It also offers a comprehensive benefits package and wellness resources. The Atkore Family Foundation also provides one-time or short-term financial relief to active employees facing hardships.

Employee comment: “I work for a great company where I can trust our leaders and our direction.”

37. WEED MAN LAWN CARE

Weed Man Lawn Care, based in Middleton, has 82 area employees and offers them competitive health and dental insurance, a 401(k) plan, paid time off, advancement opportunities and free lawn care. The company has also been a consistent supporter of the Ronald McDonald House and conducts food drives for local food pantries.

Employee comment: “Hard work and quality work are recognized and appreciated, and pay raises reflect this.”