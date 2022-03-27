Small companies offer varied, outstanding workplaces

Through attention to supporting, rewarding and engaging staff members, this year’s Top Workplaces small-company category reflects an array of approaches to building success. Here are the other small category winners:

6. APPLIED TECH

With 72 Madison employees, Applied Tech is an information technology service provider to small- and mid-market businesses. The company supports more than 10,000 professionals and emphasizes customer service, with a 98% average daily customer satisfaction score.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I’m given the freedom to pursue a better career and am given the tools to make that a feasible reality.”

7. KENNEDYC

This award-winning, full-service advertising agency, with 36 Madison-based employees, offers rotating happy hours, volleyball championships and recurring Friday golf outings. It also schedules team-building events and adventures outside the office for employees.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “Everyone is treated as an equal. The owners, directors and associate directors are all working alongside everyone.”

8. DREXEL BUILDING SUPPLY

Drexel, a provider of building supplies and services, has 40 employees in Madison. Employees there are offered $100 a year to create a memory with their families, a scholarship program for employee’s kids and a 10-book-a-year book club that awards a $1,000 bonus for completing the readings.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I can be myself and have a great relationship with all of those who work around me.”

9. WEED MAN LAWN CARE

Weed Man, with 72 Middleton employees, helps create healthy lawns. It aims to promote from within and is vested in community service projects, donating to the Ronald McDonald House each year, as well as taking part in food drives and environmental organizations.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “It’s a family-type atmosphere and everyone works as a team.”

10. HOLTZ BUILDERS INC.

This Lake Delton-based general contractor specializes in turnkey commercial projects. Its 59 employees take advantage of a culture where managers are committed to the success and happiness of those who report to them. The company is also a backer of local charities.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I feel valued by upper management and feel like they are nurturing my growth.”

11. STRANG INC.

Strang is an architecture, engineering, interior design and planning firm with 77 Madison employees. It offers employees professional development opportunities. It sponsors job-shadowing opportunities for grade-school children and an annual, weeklong STEAM camp for minority middle-school students.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I am appreciated for the skills and experience I have to offer.”

12. ELECTRICAL CONSULTANTS

This Montana-based power utility consulting design firm has 83 employees at its Madison office. The company offers employees a comprehensive benefits package including an employee ownership plan and reimbursement for continued education.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I feel proud to be contributing to a larger purpose.”

13. RENTABLE

Once known as ABODO, this Madison-based online rental marketplace has 82 employees. Rentable offers a competitive compensation package, a 401(k) program, an open vacation policy, a laid-back work environment and schedule and stock options.

Ownership: Private

Website: www.rentable.co

Employee comment: “Rentable is constantly looking for ways to improve both the product and the workplace.”

14. MUSICNOTES INC.

Musicnotes is a world leader in digital sheet music, providing licensed, legal arrangements from its online store. It has 59 Madison employees who have a comprehensive benefits package, including paid time off enabling them to choose which events to celebrate. It also values collaboration and individuality.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I get to work as a member of a team that is passionate about technology and music.”

15. MERCY DENTAL GROUP

Founded in 2015, this group of six Dane County dental clinics employs 60 people. Its core values include respect, integrity, empathy, positivity, teamwork, humility and service. According to the firm, the Mercy team prides itself on listening carefully and caring deeply to personalize treatment for its patients.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I feel genuinely appreciated and am told regularly that I am.”

16. pc/nametag

This company helps meeting planners and business professionals build connections through brandable products. Based in Verona, pc/nametag believes in celebrating successes with employee events, offers a complimentary coffee bar and catered lunches during peak seasons.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “We get to produce really interesting and cool products for customers and seeing the finished result and knowing what an impact it makes for so many is incredible.”

17. SEH

SEH, based in St. Paul, provides an array of services, including engineering; planning, landscape, and architectural design; surveying, technology and GIS. With 45 Madison employees, the firm offers a comprehensive benefits package and covers the cost of registration, certifications and professional development.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “Our Madison office provides flexible schedules, a great location, community engagement, and challenges me professionally every day.”

18. PERBLUE ENTERTAINMENT

PerBlue is an independent mobile gaming studio in Madison that develops digital strategy games. The company says its employees “exhibit confidence but are humble—we’re not jerks. We are transparent, ego-free, and intelligent.” It offers a retirement savings plan with a company match and a two-week winter break.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I feel like I am an important part of the team and that my input is valued.”

19. ACS INC.

A quarter of the employees at this Verona-based company have 15 or more years of service, significant for a company that was founded 25 years ago. It delivers integrated facility, equipment and controls solutions to a range of businesses. ACS employees enjoy summer hours with the ability to work longer days Monday through Thursday and a half day on Friday.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I have flexibility to achieve objectives, latitude to accomplish work and balance home life.”

20. LSM CHIROPRACTIC

Founded in 1953, LSM has 19 clinics, with 12 located in Dane County. LSM also offers laser therapy to relieve chronic or acute pain and inflammation. In addition to a comprehensive benefits package, it offers employees retirement fully funded by the company, a wellness program and flexible spending accounts.

Ownership: Partnership

Employee comment: “We get patients well and do so while being open and honest about costs, expectations and treatment plans.”

21. AE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

AE Business Solutions provides customers with information technology and workforce management solutions and has 53 Madison employees. It has a strong family-centered culture and offers employee incentives, referral bonuses, lunch-and-learn programs and respects for all employees’ ideas.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I am able to have a career that pushes me, keeps me learning, and allows me to put my family first.”

22. CENTURY 21 AFFILIATED

This is a full-service real estate brokerage, part of a six-state network of real estate professionals with 50 team members in Madison. It created the Affiliated Foundation to encourage the CENTURY 21 Affiliated agents, partners and families to give back to their local communities in a meaningful and coordinated manner.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I can be myself and am encouraged to create new action plans and grow my department to be more successful.”

23. HERITAGE CREDIT UNION

DeForest-based Heritage, with 84 area employees, offers a comprehensive benefits plan in which full-timers and part-timers can take part in a 401(k) plan with a 5% company match, a pension plan, flexible spending account and a wellness program.

Ownership: Cooperative/mutual

Employee comment: “I feel as though I bring value to the company, which makes it easy to come to work.”

24. TRI-NORTH BUILDERS

Tri-North, with 60 employees based in Fitchburg, provides pre-construction, general construction, construction management design-build, cost estimating and green consulting services. It offers an in-house childcare center at a rate lower than other local options, profit sharing and onsite fitness centers.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “Management does a great job of communicating. They are always willing to listen to my point of view.”

25. WESTWOOD PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

Westwood is a surveying and engineering services provider founded in 1972 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minn. Its Middleton office has 93 employees, and its benefits package includes pet insurance, tuition reimbursement and student loan repayment services, as well as wellness discounts and incentives.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “The people I work with are wonderful to be around. I also get all the support I need from the people above me.”

26. WEGNER CPAs

This full-service accounting firm is headquartered in Madison, home to 97 employees, and has six other offices in Wisconsin and around the nation. The company says it focuses on relationship building with employees, clients and the community. It also offers an array of employee outings, cookouts and team sports.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “Wegner has opened a lot of doors in my career, and I’ve never felt siloed into a specific niche.”

27. i3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT

The firm is expert in electrical, mechanical, software and analytical engineering, industrial design, design research, prototyping and testing. In addition to its comprehensive benefits plan, the company offers its 61 Madison-area employees a 401(k) plan, bonus plan and profit sharing on an annual basis. It also has a range of employee events from bowling to cocktail tastings.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “The team is collaborative, open and positive. The team loves to learn new things and enjoys professional development.”

28. FLOOR360

This residential and commercial flooring company, founded in 1998, has 58 Madison-area employees. FLOOR360 participates in the Design for a Difference movement, selecting a nonprofit organization each year for an interior makeover. It also has a benefits package that includes a 401(k) plan with a company matching contribution of up to 6%.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I’m surrounded by supportive team members.”

29. PALMER JOHNSON POWER SYSTEMS

This is the fourth straight time that Palmer Johnson has made the Top Workplaces list. The Sun Prairies company has 53 employees working to service and supply components for heavy, off-highway equipment. It has a company-wide bonus plan and provides free healthy snacks and a competitive and progressive health and wellness package.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “Everyone is working toward a common goal. We all strive for success and care about each other.”

30. COMPLETE MOBILE DENTISTRY LLC

This firm provides dental staffing and dental military contracting and has 44 employees based in Windsor. It encourages community involvement and employees have volunteered for such causes as Tellurian, Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin and the Reach-A-Child campaign to provide books for first responders to give children in crisis.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “The leadership cares, and it is clear we are doing a job that makes a true difference.”