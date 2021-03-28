Small area firms recognized for big workplace cultures

Employee comment: “The people at CGS are next to none. It doesn’t get better than this group. Inside of work and out, they are like family.”

9. Musicnotes Inc.

Since 1998, Musicnotes has changed the way people purchase and play sheet music, selling a catalog of content for every instrument and skill level.

Its headquarters is close to walking and bike paths and offers its 59 employees an on-site workout facility and an employee lounge complete with snacks and a variety of musical instruments for employees – some of whom are professionally trained musicians – to play when the inspiration move them.

Ownership: Private

Employee comment: “I am able to engage with honest work in an industry I am passionate about.”

10. Godfrey & Kahn, S.C.

The law firm — whose 57-person Madison office is one of five in Wisconsin and one in Washington, D.C. — invests heavily in ensuring access to continuing education, volunteer projects and encouraging board involvement, as well as providing pro bono legal services.