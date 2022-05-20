Name: Skippy Age: 1 years old Weight: 46 pounds Personality: Hello, I'm Skippy! I'm a sweet guy who starts off... View on PetFinder
Skippy
Dane County is one of 38 counties with medium levels, for which people at high risk for complications are encouraged to ask their doctors if they should wear masks.
A player with ties to the state announced his commitment to the Wisconsin men’s basketball team Tuesday.
Johnny Davis isn’t participating in drills or scrimmages at the NBA draft combine. But scouts were willing to share their thoughts on the former Wisconsin men’s basketball star.
The Board of Regents unanimously selected Mnookin, law school dean at the University of California Los Angeles, to be UW-Madison's 30th chancellor. Mnookin's appointment will take effect Aug. 4.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Ex-Sen. Kevin Shibilski admits he failed to pay employee withholdings at his companies to the IRS.
Jensen met the female victim during a visit to UW-Madison with his sister to see his other sister, who is a student at the school and lives in Witte.
Travis Flannery thought he knew about Dumpster diving, but figured people did it mainly to find food. Then, he started looking into its legality to see if it was something he wanted to do.
Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 Wisconsin municipalities.