SIMON STEPANIAK — OT — INDIANA

Indiana offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak

Round: 6

Pick: 209

Year: Redshirt senior

Age: 22 (May 15, 1997) 

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 313 pounds

Number: 72

Notes: A team captain last season for the Hoosiers, Stepaniak was a third-team All-Big Ten pick by the media and an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by the coaches as Indiana finished the year second in the conference in pass offense (302.4 yards) and first downs (23.4) and third in total offense (432.8 yards). He made 31 starts at Indiana, with 30 coming at right guard and one at left guard. Stepaniak tore his ACL in December during a practice ahead of Indiana's Gator Bowl loss to Tennessee but is expected to return to football activities in mid-July. 

