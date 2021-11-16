 Skip to main content
Simeon Pommerening, sr., F/D, McFarland
A versatile player on the ice, Pommerening will be looked upon as one of the senior leaders for an inexperienced McFarland squad. Pay attention to how he’s utilized on the ice as the season progresses. He's shown an ability to score and to drive play with 17 goals and had 21 assists in 24 games during the last full season in 2019-20. He also has a 5-foot-11, 175-pound frame that gives him the potential to be a solid defender.

