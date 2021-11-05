SIDELINED AGAIN

Giorgia Civita was sidelined by an apparent ankle injury in the first set at Purdue after playing three matches with a torn ACL in her right knee. She was on crutches and wore a boot on her foot at practice this week.
But don’t count her out yet.
“She’s going to do everything she can to get back on the court,” Sheffield said. “I love her courage, man. She’s wanting to get out there with her teammates and her body is not cooperating with her right now unfortunately. But that kid is determined to find ways to get out there. It’s courageous and inspiring.”