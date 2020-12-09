Shrinking the ice?

It's still on the list of requests from the Badgers men's hockey team but there's no telling when or if it'll actually happen. Some background: This has been a topic for nearly 15 years and a reminder of how out-of-favor the Olympic-size ice sheets have become. Mike Eaves said in 2007 that he would prefer a 90-foot-wide ice sheet compared to the 97-foot Kohl Center rink. (NHL sheets are 85 feet wide; true Olympic rinks are 100 feet.) At the time, the Badgers did most of their practicing at the Dane County Arena connected to the Bob Johnson Hockey Facility at the Alliant Energy Center. That rink was 97 feet, so it made sense (to some, anyway) that the Badgers' game rink be the same.

In 2012, LaBahn Arena opened as the women's team competition venue and men's team practice rink with an ice width of 91 feet, 3 inches (the precise measurement is courtesy UW ice guru Cale Klein). The smaller rink is generally considered to lead to a livelier game as players are closer to the puck and each other. We've seen that a few times in games the Badgers men's team has played there this season. But now — at least in normal seasons — the men's team has two different widths to work on, which is probably pretty high up on a list of first-world problems in NCAA hockey, but it's less than ideal.