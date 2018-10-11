Los Angeles
Manny Machado (.297/.367/.538, 37 HR, 107 RBI)
The Dodgers outbid the Brewers, among others, to land Machado, an impending free agent, at the trade deadline from the Baltimore Orioles. His numbers slipped since the move (.273, 14 HR, 42 RBI) but he remains among the top talents in the game at 26 and is destined to sign a huge deal this winter. An elite third baseman defensively, he’s an erratic shortstop.
Milwaukee
Orlando Arcia (.236/.268/.307, 3 HR, 30 RBI) and Hernan Perez (.253/.290/.386, 9 HR, 29 RBI)
Once thought to be a big part of the core of the team’s building plan, Arcia had a miserable offensive season, earning him two trips to the minors. His .576 OPS is the worst of any player with his number of at-bats (348). That opened the door for several other shortstop options, with utilityman Perez sharing the spot down the stretch.