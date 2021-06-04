 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SHORT-HANDED SEASON SERIES
0 Comments

SHORT-HANDED SEASON SERIES

  • 0
James Harden, Kevin Durant - Bucks vs. Nets - Jan. 18

Brooklyn never had its three stars together against Milwaukee. Irving missed the Nets' 125-123 home victory on Jan. 18 in their second game after acquiring Harden from Houston. Durant and Harden (above), who have combined for two MVP awards and seven scoring titles, put up 64 points that night.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hear why 4 Americans don't plan to get Covid-19 vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics