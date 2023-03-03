Dane Buy Local, which encourages people to support local businesses, will hold a series of shopping tours in 2023.
The theme of the first tour, to be held March 22, is food and will include stops at Bandit Tacos & Coffee, The Deliciouser, FEED Kitchens, Orange Tree Imports, Migrants and Bandung.
Tickets are $49 and can be purchased for any tour at danebuylocal.com.
The rest of the schedule:
May 5, Gallery Night, 5-9 p.m.
May 25, Black-Owned Businesses, 4-8 p.m.
June 20, Pride Month, 4-8 p.m.
July 20, Downtown Madison, 4-8 p.m.
Aug. 22, University Ave./Hilldale, 4-8 p.m.
People are also reading…
Sept. 20, Latino & Hmong Businesses, 4-8 p.m.
Oct. 17, Atwood/Will St., 4-8 p.m.
Nov. 16, Holiday Shopping, 4-8 p.m.