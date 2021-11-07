 Skip to main content
SHOOTING GUARD
SHOOTING GUARD

Wisconsin Iowa Basketball

Wisconsin guard Jonathan Davis looks to pass during a game last season in Iowa City, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall, Associated Press)

Projected starter

Player Year Height Weight Hometown 
 Jonathan Davis So. 6-5 194 La Crosse

Backups (in alphabetical order)

Player Year Height Weight Hometown 
 Jordan Davis So. 6-5 198 La Crosse
 Brad Davison Sr. 6-4 200 Maple Grove, Minn.
 Isaac Lindsey So. 6-4 184 Mineral Point
 Jahcobi Neath Jr. 6-4 198 Toronto
 Justin Taphorn So. 6-5 208 Pekin, Ill.

Overview

Jonathan Davis is set to take on a bigger role this season. He posted 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game off the bench while succeeding on 38.9% of his 3-point attempts last season.

He was the only freshman to play in all 31 games during the 2020-21 campaign. He was also a member of the U19 Team USA that won the gold medal at the FIBA World Cup in Latvia this past summer.

Neath is versatile and in practice has shown that he might be the most consistent shooter for the Badgers. He can shoot in the paint and outside the arc. He’s a talented, confident ball controller who can play both guard positions.

Davison, Davis and Neath all can play both guard positions, but Neath is the only one who hasn’t played point for the Badgers in practice or scrimmages. Davis and Davison likely will share the role — both starting — and Neath will provide minutes off the bench.

