My campaign for state Assembly has reached out to thousands of voters throughout the 77th District, which is large and diverse, encompassing almost 20 neighborhoods including Arbor Hills, Bridge-Lake Point, Bay Creek, Allied, Dudgeon-Monroe, Orchard Ridge, Regent Street, Westmorland, Midvale Heights, Hill Farms, University Heights, Shorewood Hills, Spring Harbor, and Nakoma.
On their doorsteps, people tell me about the issues that concern them. They know that Terese Berceau’s retirement as our representative leaves big shoes to fill. My record of bold ideas, proven results, and passionate commitment to the values we share is exciting people across the district and has earned me broad support, including Rep. Berceau’s endorsement.
Under Scott Walker, Wisconsin’s priorities are upside down. The state spends more tax dollars on prisons/corrections than on the UW System. Eight priorities are the foundation of my campaign:
• Increase funding for education, including the University of Wisconsin and K-12 schools
• Reform Wisconsin’s criminal justice system
• Reduce and prevent gun violence
• Protect clean air and clean water
• Defend a woman’s right to choose
• Strengthen the safety net
• Restore workers’ rights
• Ensure access to health care for all
Ever since my mom moved to Simpson Street so we could be part of revitalizing that neighborhood, changing and strengthening communities has been my life’s work. I attended Tougaloo College in Mississippi, a historically black college founded in 1869 on the site of a former plantation. Tougaloo fosters civic and social activism in its graduates, myself included.
My family and my education have helped sustain and inspire me when times get tough. I’ve faced challenges. As we know, progress is not a straight line. When I knew my neighbors and my neighborhood weren’t being actively represented on the County Board, I ran against an entrenched incumbent. And won.
During my tenure on the County Board, we’ve gotten a lot done. I spearheaded the creation of a Community Restorative Justice Court, which holds young people accountable and keeps them out of the criminal justice system. We have implemented cutting-edge initiatives to protect our lakes and streams. I initiated a resolution mandating sexual harassment training for all county departments.
However, unlike on the Dane County Board, progressives are in the minority in the state Assembly.
Especially since Democrats are in the minority, we must be bold in putting forth ideas and solutions that are true to Democratic values. I have a proven record of doing just that. I believe we should work with those who disagree with us to try to find common ground. But I also know that there are fundamental differences between today’s Republican Party and the values I have fought for my entire life.
My experience and my ability to make change happen have earned me the support of more than 60 current and former elected officials including Congressman Mark Pocan, former County Executive Kathleen Falk, state Reps. Jimmy Anderson, Dianne Hesselbein, Sondy Pope, Melissa Sargent, Lisa Subeck and Chris Taylor, state Sens. Jon Erpenbach and Mark Miller, Sheriff Dave Mahoney, County Clerk Scott McDonell, County Treasurer Adam Gallagher, and District Attorney Ismael Ozanne. I have also earned the endorsement of Madison Teachers Inc., Firefighters Local 311, Wisconsin NOW, WEAC, and AFSCME. I earned the Gun Sense Candidate Distinction from Moms Demand Action.
I am an optimist. I wake up each morning asking: What can I get done today? Sometimes we don’t get as much done as we would like, sometimes we don’t move forward quickly enough, but every day we make something better than the day before. That’s what I’ll continue to do as your next state representative. I would be honored by your support on Aug. 14.
Shelia Stubbs is a member of the Dane County Board and a Democratic candidate in Assembly District 77.