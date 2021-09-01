 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SHEFFIELD ROOTS
0 Comments

SHEFFIELD ROOTS

  • 0
Kelly Sheffield coaching Jan 2021

Wisconsin coach Kelly Sheffield watches his team during the second set of a season-opening Big Ten matchup against Purdue last season at the Wisconsin Fieldhouse.

UW coach Kelly Sheffield came to UW in 2013, thanks largely to the coaching resume he built in five seasons leading the Flyers. He compiled a 131-33 record there, including a 68-4 mark in Atlantic 10 play, winning four conference titles and earning NCAA Tournament berths each year.

Add in that his parents lived in Dayton at the time, and it’s no wonder that it might feel like a long-term coaching stop.

“It’s hard to overstate how much I enjoyed my time there,” Sheffield said. “It’s a very special place. I could’ve been there for 20 years and been happy. There weren’t very many jobs in the country that I would’ve entertained or possibly gone to to leave there. Wisconsin just happened to be one of them.”

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan couple reunites in US after long evacuation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics