SHEFFIELD ROOTS

UW coach Kelly Sheffield came to UW in 2013, thanks largely to the coaching resume he built in five seasons leading the Flyers. He compiled a 131-33 record there, including a 68-4 mark in Atlantic 10 play, winning four conference titles and earning NCAA Tournament berths each year.
Add in that his parents lived in Dayton at the time, and it’s no wonder that it might feel like a long-term coaching stop.
“It’s hard to overstate how much I enjoyed my time there,” Sheffield said. “It’s a very special place. I could’ve been there for 20 years and been happy. There weren’t very many jobs in the country that I would’ve entertained or possibly gone to to leave there. Wisconsin just happened to be one of them.”