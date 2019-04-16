Shay Donovan photo

Shay Donovan played three years in the North American Hockey League before committing to the Badgers.

Position: Defenseman

Hometown: Duluth, Minnesota

2018-19 team: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (NAHL)

Date committed (age): April 10, 2019 (20)

Earliest arrival at UW: 2019

On Twitter: @dono_20

