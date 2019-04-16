Partly cloudy. High near 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: April 16, 2019 @ 1:56 pm
Shay Donovan played three years in the North American Hockey League before committing to the Badgers.
Position: Defenseman
Hometown: Duluth, Minnesota
2018-19 team: Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (NAHL)
Date committed (age): April 10, 2019 (20)
Earliest arrival at UW: 2019
On Twitter: @dono_20